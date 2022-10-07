City of Fitchburg, Wisconsin, to Improve Customer Service, Transparency with OpenGov Digital Permitting Software

When a customer asked leaders from the City of Fitchburg, WI, to partner with OpenGov on digital permitting, they took notice. And said yes to the partnership.

WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Fitchburg, WI, will improve the customer experience and drive transparency by partnering with OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for our cities, on digital permitting software.City officials were introduced to OpenGov by developers who had a positive experience with OpenGov Citizen Services in the neighboring City of Sun Prairie. After hearing this great feedback, leaders from the growing suburb of Madison, the State Capitol, requested their own demo and realized how digital permitting through OpenGov Citizen Services can help spur even more economic growth. The demos proved to the IT Director that multiple departments would benefit from the software. The timely release of OpenGov’s mobile app also helped seal the deal when staff learned it would be even easier to complete inspections, even without cellular service.With OpenGov Citizen Services, developers, business owners, and residents can apply for building permits and other permits and licenses through a self-service portal. An intake survey guides applicants through a short questionnaire that leads the customer to the necessary forms. Customers can draft, submit, and pay for permits and licenses online. Not only will City staff save time by automating processes, they also will be able to increase transparency by creating dashboards and reports that highlight performance and payments received. These reports can be shared with management, the City Council, the public, or internally across departments.The City of Fitchburg joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.