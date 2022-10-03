Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market By Technology, Application and is Expected to Reach 876.37 million by
Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Surgical Navigation Systems Software Market " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the surgical navigation systems software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period and would like to rea h an estimated value of 876.37 million by the end of the forecast period. The surgical navigation systems software industry is expected to grow rapidly due to an increase in the elderly population, acceleration in the adoption of surgical navigation technology in minimally invasive operational methods, and the widespread prevalence of chronic diseases such as cerebrovascular diseases, strokes, and Alzheimer's.
Global Surgical Navigation Systems Software Market report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application.
Surgical Navigation Systems Software Market Analysis and Size
In recent years, with the introduction of surgical navigation systems software, surgeons can plan the surgical procedure ahead of time and perform a more accurate procedure. The technology can tailor procedures to each patient's unique anatomy. The physician must perform the actual surgery, but the surgical navigation systems software system guides the surgeon's tools according to a predetermined method to place the implants safely and accurately in the exact pre-planned locations. These movements are replicated by robots, allowing the surgeon to have direct control over the surgery while remaining remote.
Surgical navigation is the use of a computer to aid in image-guided surgery. Surgical navigation software assists surgeons in precisely locating a specific target site as well as tracking, analysing, and monitoring surgical instruments used to control anatomical areas of patients during surgical procedures.
Surgical navigation systems software Market Dynamics
Drivers
The growing preference of minimal invasive surgeries
The growing preference for minimally invasive surgery (MIS), which is preferred for remote procedures, is driving the global surgical navigation systems software market. This is due to the fact that minimally invasive procedures, as opposed to traditional surgeries, are less painful due to less bleeding and fewer cuts. MIS can be carried out with the assistance of robots from remote locations. This factor is propelling the global Surgical navigation systems software market forward.
The rise in the adoption of robotic health technology
Surging investment in the development of new and advanced technology, increasing adoption of robotic technology, rising awareness of the benefits associated with minimally invasive surgery, an increase in the number of surgical procedures, and hospitals' expanding purchasing power are some of the factors that will drive the growth of the Surgical navigation systems software market during the forecast period. Increased applications from emerging economies, on the other hand, will create new and ample opportunities for the growth of the spine surgery robots market during the forecast period.
The advantages of Robotic-Assisted Surgery
Globally, the demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) is increasing, owing to the benefits associated with these procedures, which include smaller incisions, fewer cuts, less scarring, less pain, increased safety, shorter recovery periods, and significant cost savings. Robotic minimally invasive surgery enhances these benefits by providing greater accuracy, repeatability, control, and efficiency.
Government investments for healthcare interoperability
The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these solutions further influence the market.
Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and high demand for expanded care delivery positively affect the Surgical navigation systems software market.
Opportunities
Ambulatory surgery centres (ASCs) are self-contained medical facilities that specialise in surgical, diagnostic, and preventive procedures that do not necessitate hospitalisation. The cost-effectiveness of ASCs saves governments, third-party payers, and patients money because these facilities provide a lower-cost site of care than hospital outpatient departments.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, the rising cost of medical robots, as well as the scarcity of skilled and trained professionals, will act as a market restraint for the growth of the Surgical navigation systems software market during the forecast period.
This surgical navigation systems software market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Surgical navigation systems software market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
COVID-19 Impact on Surgical Navigation Systems Software Market
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a significant decrease in Surgical navigation systems software adoption in 2020 compared to 2019. This can be attributed to a decrease in surgical procedures as well as a labour shortage in manufacturing facilities. Furthermore, lockdowns and shutdowns in major markets around the world have had a negative impact on the supply chain, limiting the manufacturing of Surgical navigation systems software in 2020.
Recent Development
Stryker acquired OrthoSensor and its Verasense intraoperative sensor technology in 2021 to enhance the ortho giant's Mako robots.
TransEnterix received CE Mark approval in 2021 for its Intelligent Surgical Unit, which adds AI-based capabilities and enables machine vision capabilities on TransEnterix's Senhance robotic surgery system.
In February 2021, Medtronic acquired Digital Surgery, a privately-held surgical AI company specialising in digital education, data analytics, and training. With the addition of a new robot named Hugo, Medtronic hopes to strengthen its robot-assisted surgical platform and broaden its robotic system portfolio through the acquisition.
Global Surgical Navigation Systems Software Market Scope
The surgical navigation systems software market is segmented on the basis technology, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Technology
Optical
Electromagnetic
hybrid
The technology segment of the surgical navigation systems and software market is segmented into optical, electromagnetic (EM) and hybrid.
Application
neurosurgery
orthopaedic
ENT
spinal and dental
On the basis of application, the surgical navigation systems and software market is segmented into neurosurgery, orthopedic, ENT, spinal and dental. Orthopedic has further been segmented into orthopedic by referencing type and orthopedic by procedure. Orthopedic by referencing type has further been sub-segmented into imageless, fluoroscopy-based and CT-based. Orthopedic by procedure has further been sub-segmented into knee replacement and hip replacement.
End User
Hospitals
Cphusician practices
ambulatory settings
On the basis of end user, the surgical navigation systems and software market is segmented into hospitals and physician practices and ambulatory settings.
Surgical Navigation Systems Software Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The surgical navigation systems software market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country technology, application and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the surgical navigation systems software market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America region leads the surgical navigation systems and software market owing to the high prevalence of ENT disorders, rapid technological advancements, and increase in regulatory approvals by government. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rise in geriatric population, huge patient population and increase in prevalence of various chronic diseases and disorders.Q
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The Surgical navigation systems software market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for Surgical navigation systems software market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the Surgical navigation systems software market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
Some of the major players operating in the surgical navigation systems software market are
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Danaher (U.S.)
Topcon Corporation (Japan)
Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)
Hagg-Streit Surgical GMBH (MÖLLER-WEDEL GMBH) (Germany)
Accu-Scope Inc. (U.S.)
Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd (China)
Arri Medical (Arri Group) (Germany)
Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)
Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Wright Medical Group N.V. (US)
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)
Arthrex Inc. (US)
AlloSource (US)
Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Smith & Nephew plc (Germany)
Zimmer Biomet (US)
Össur (Iceland)
Medtronic (Ireland)
CONMED Corporation (US)
Surgalign (US)
AlloSource (US)
Stryker (US)
Hanger Inc, (US)
Otto Bock Healthcare GmBH (Germany)
Research Methodology: Global Surgical Navigation Systems Software Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Pointers Covered in the Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
Market Size
Market New Sales Volumes
Market Replacement Sales Volumes
Market Installed Base
Market By Brands
Market Procedure Volumes
Market Product Price Analysis
Market Healthcare Outcomes
Market Cost of Care Analysis
Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
Market Shares in different regions
Market Recent Developments for Market Competitors
Market upcoming applications
Market innovators study
