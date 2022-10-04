Appointment of Steve Turner as CEO of AquaQ Analytics

AquaQ Analytics announces the appointment of Steve Turner as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to guide the company through the next exciting phase of its growth.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, October 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --AquaQ Analytics, the Belfast head-quartered specialist in Data and Analytics, is delighted to announce today the appointment of Steve Turner as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Steve brings with him over thirty years’ experience working and leading businesses in the Technology, Financial Services and Capital Markets consultancy arena. Previously he has worked across many different businesses including his own consultancy company, all with a focus on growth. More recently, Steve has been leading global software and services organisations helping them to achieve their performance outcomes. As a double Olympian and keen sports person, he knows a thing or two about leading organisations and teams.AquaQ co-founder, Ronan Pairceir, who continues as a Board member said:“As part of Sovereign Capital Partners investing in AquaQ in May of last year, we continue to have very ambitions growth plans for the company. Those plans included the hiring of a new CEO to lead the company through its next growth phase.”He added: “I’m delighted to announce that we’ve been able to attract an outstanding candidate to lead AquaQ going forward. Steve shares our vision of continuing to develop AquaQ as a market leading business; providing an excellent service for our clients, while ensuring we continue to provide an environment where all employees can do their best work and advance their careers.”Steve Turner, newly appointed CEO of AquaQ, said: “I am really excited to join this team. Over the last few months, I have been able to experience first-hand the business that Ronan and the team have built. It is underpinned by a great culture and a solid business model, both of which give us a platform from which we can drive growth. I am very much looking forward to helping lead the company on its next phase, continuing to build on the great customer relationships, with more expansion globally and across our consultancy streams. Ultimately making AquaQ the employer of choice for those wanting to help customers unlock the power of their data by solving complex business problems”.About AquaQ AnalyticsAquaQ Analytics is a provider of specialist data management, data analytics and data science products and services to clients operating within the capital markets and other sectors. Our domain knowledge, combined with advanced analytical techniques and expertise in best-of-breed technologies, helps our clients get the most out of their data. The company is headquartered in Belfast, with operations in London, New York, Singapore and Hong Kong.In May 2021, AquaQ announced a significant investment from Sovereign Capital Partners to drive the next phase of its ambitious growth plan, significantly increasing its geographic footprint and extending into adjacent strategic services.More at www.aquaq.co.uk Keep up to date with the latest company blog posts.