AquaQ Analytics appoints new Head of Data Science
AquaQ Analytics announces the appointment of Pat McKillen as Head of Data Science.
We believe that Pat’s new team can fill a gap that our clients currently face across Python and Data Science.”BELFAST, ANTRIM, NORTHERN IRELAND, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AquaQ Analytics announces the appointment of Pat McKillen as Head of Data Science to the company.
— Ivy McFarlane
Pat joins AquaQ to lead up a new Python and Data Science Professional Services Division. This new global division, focussed on Investment Banks, Hedge Funds and Brokers, will complement the company’s existing service offerings covering Big Data, Software Engineering, Business Analysis and Cloud Services.
Pat brings with him over 30 years’ of experience working in the Investment Banking and Capital Markets sectors, including stints at Citi and NYSE. For the past number of years, he has been training and assisting Quants with their Python and Data Science endeavours; focusing in particular on the application of Industry Best Practice around testing and deployment of their models to a full blown Production Environment.
Commenting on the appointment, Ivy McFarlane, AquaQ Board member and Director of Business Development said "We see Pat as a key appointment as we look to continue our rapid growth globally. Our clients have highlighted a scarcity of consultants who not only understand Python and Data Science, but who also have a strong grasp of Market Data and Capital Markets concepts to be able to work side-by-side with Quants. We believe that Pat’s new team can fill a gap that our clients currently face in this area. The application of Data Science on the Cloud will also be a key area of focus for the new division.”
To kickstart the launch of the new division, Pat will be conducting an afternoon workshop titled “Dive into Data Science with AquaQ” aimed at Investment Banking and Hedge Fund clients on Wed 24 Nov 2021 from 2pm to 5pm. For more information and signup details for the workshop, see AquaQ Workshop Details.
About AquaQ Analytics
AquaQ Analytics is a provider of specialist Data Management and Data Analytics products and services, both on prem and on cloud, to clients operating within the capital markets and other sectors. Headquartered in Belfast, the company also has operations across London, New York, Vancouver, Singapore and Hong Kong.
