AquaQ Analytics appoints new Chief Financial Officer
AquaQ Analytics is delighted to announce the appointment of Brian McKimm as Chief Financial OfficerBELFAST, ANTRIM, NORTHERN IRELAND, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AquaQ Analytics is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian McKimm as Chief Financial Officer to the company.
Brian joins the Executive Management team at AquaQ and will also sit on the Board. In his new role as CFO, Brian will be responsible for further developing the Company’s finance function to serve the demands of the business as it expands rapidly across three continents. This new position follows the recent investment by Sovereign Capital Partners and further underscores the company’s ambitions to be a leading provider of Data Management and Analytics services to the global Capital Markets industry.
Brian brings with him over 25 years’ of experience working in the Finance Industry in roles ranging from consulting and buy-side investment advisory to financial operations and control. His past experience includes roles at PWC and KPMG.
Commenting on the appointment, James Bradley, AquaQ co-founder and CSO said "We see Brian as a key appointment as we look to continue our rapid growth globally. Brian's appointment is in addition to recent hires across our Professional Services teams including a new Head of Cloud Services and a Head of Data Science. It also comes off the back of our expansion into the Northwest with a new centre opening in Derry/Londonderry."
