Echidna Builds Modern B2B eCommerce for Halco Lighting Technology
Halco’s transformative investment positions its business as a leader in digital commerce and offers a best-in-class shopping and self-service experience.NORTH CHAPPAQUA, NY, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Echidna, Inc., a leading eCommerce agency, is pleased to announce the successful launch of Halco Lighting Technologies' B2B eCommerce and Customer Self-Service website on the Adobe Commerce Cloud platform. Echidna served as an implementation partner to provide strategic consultation, user research and UX design, platform implementation, and enterprise integration to automate business operations. Halco customers are excited by the intuitive online conveniences available on the new site, and internal business teams appreciate the robust capabilities Adobe provides to help them better serve digital customers and grow the online business. The implementation of Adobe Commerce Cloud provides a robust, flexible, and scalable foundation to enable Halco’s innovation for years to come.
Chris Chickanosky CEO, Halco Lighting Technologies remarks, “A partnership with Echidna was the perfect choice for us because their knowledge is so extensive… not just Adobe Commerce Cloud, but the full spectrum of eCommerce. We chose Echidna because of their ability to provide practical guidance on both strategy and design. This proved invaluable as we worked through how to best meet our customer’s needs. They took the time to understand our company, products, and customers, and provided a platform that will allow us to continue to add features and function for our business. Their support and passion to deliver the best solution for our people and our customers made this project a success for us.”
As a leading manufacturer in the lighting industry, Halco Lighting Technologies is committed to exceeding customer expectations with both the best products in the market and the best service to support the use of those products. Streamlined eCommerce operations, enriched data, and deep integration and synchronization with Epicor Eclipse ERP provide key capabilities to support their continuing innovation and unwavering commitment to quality, service, and convenience.
Echidna leveraged the robust out-of-the-box capabilities of the Adobe Commerce platform and extended the platform to provide custom tools and capabilities to Halco’s digital customers. Whether browsing and shopping or managing online accounts, Halco customers gain the advantage of account personalization and convenient self-service.
Custom Extensions to support unique Halco business use cases:
-Enhanced User Administration: Company/User Account Administration framework built to enable B2B Customer Accounts to define unique User Roles and Permissions at the Company/Customer level.
-Enhanced Product Admin: Customizations to the Adobe/Magento Admin panel provide business users the ability to more efficiently manage product attribution and associations by product category within a single catalog administration view.
-Integration with Halco’s ERP Epicor Solar Eclipse: The real-time integration for price, availability, order and invoice display was critical for Halco’s B2B customer experience. The custom integration works seamlessly and gives customers the ability to self-service with ease.
“The most important element of Echidna’s role in these initiatives is to know our client’s business,” explains Mike Pierce, Echidna’s President. “By understanding Halco’s business and the vision they strive to achieve, we were able to craft a solution that delivered incredible value. With this move to Adobe Commerce Cloud and the launch of their new digital channel, Halco gains the ability to continually delight their customers with new conveniences, grow and create new business opportunities, and set the pace of innovation for competitors to match going forward. A great place to be!”
About Echidna
Echidna is a leading digital commerce agency with capabilities including strategic consulting, experience design, creative production, platform implementation, systems integration, marketing support, and managed services. Our goal is to deliver top-notch quality solutions and service excellence on a predictable schedule and at an affordable rate. We dedicate ourselves to helping clients discover and seize the opportunities to innovate and dominate in digital spaces.
We work together to Win Together!
Kali Kasprzyk
Echidna Inc.
+1 612-423-4572
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn