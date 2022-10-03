GOARC shifts innovation gears to high-growth company with its full potential towards autonomous technology
Connected worker, connected intelligence and smart innovation define GOARC’s bouquet of solutions, today and tomorrowMOTZA ILLIT, CENTER, ISRAEL, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOARC, a leader in digital safety solutions for industrial environments, is undertaking a new phase in innovation, project development and transformation, moving from start-up to high-growth company. With expanding technology and capabilities, the company is evolving its maturity and functionality and pleased to announce that it has made the following changes to its management structure. Dror Barak’s impressive skillset will now be focused on his core passion - innovative projects and solutions development – while Haim Srur, a Doctor of Business Administration and General Management (DBA), will take his strategic leadership skills into the role of CEO.
“As CEO, it was a privilege to take GOARC to its current market position and cement it as a leader in digital safety solutions within the industrial sector,” says Barak, now CEO at GOARC-X BU . “Moving into my new role is, for me, an opportunity to return to my roots as an innovator. I will create new solutions that will complement the growing GOARC offering while running special projects and aligning our innovations to our partners and customers.”
The company has shown remarkable growth and stability throughout a complex period, managing to not just gain traction in a shaken market during the pandemic, but to continue with its investment into new and relevant solutions. GOARC provides organizations with solutions designed to help them navigate the road to the Autonomous Factory by controlling, managing and streamlining all actions and risks.
The GOARC bouquet of services spans everyone, from the connected worker in the field to the command center to management across the company. Everyone has access to GOARC’s edge-to-enterprise visualization and intelligent data management platform that’s powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. Offering real-time operations and safety performance data with dynamic risk management – including anomalies and corrective actions – GOARC helps organizations make the right decisions at the right time.
“Moving forward, GOARC will continue with its vision to connect all workers and to provide all people within the organization with a real-time picture,” says Haim Srur, CEO of GOARC. “To connect corporate management, the command center, workers in the field and every other touchpoint in between and to ensure that everyone has the information they need to make the right decisions, at the right time. Data is collected from various sources to analyze, manage prescriptive actions, drive insights and optimize the business processes.”
About GOARC
GOARC is revolutionizing the practice of industrial safety for the era of Industry 4.0. Our Safety 4.0® platform delivers a digital safety solution with company-wide, real-time, centralized data visualization providing a 360-degree view on the workforce and assets, improving risk management, EHS performance, and workforce engagement. GOARC delivers a real-time view of a plant’s operational reality with a radically different, far more effective way of visualizing and dynamically managing activities and risk. The platform connects people, bringing together disparate data from across multiple systems, sensors, and human-derived activities to provide meaningful and actionable insights. Extracting real-time asset data from existing enterprise systems, third-party sources (IoT), and integrating direct data provided by the connected workforce and employees across the company, allows for the optimal execution in dynamic industrial environments.
GOARC is redefining the shape of dynamic risk management in the industry with intelligent and innovative solutions that put people first.
