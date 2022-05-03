GOARC signs contract with the ICL Group across 49 sites
The ICL Group selected GOARC’s platform to support its commitment to operational excellence and operator safety
connects to their strategic objectives and meets their need to develop a real-time view of their operational reality with tools that help them visualize and dynamically manage their workforce and risk”MOTZA ILLIT, CENTER, ISRAEL, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOARC, a digital safety platform that provides extensive data integration services to medium- to high-risk industry verticals, has signed a contract with the ICL Group to provide dynamic risk management, connected worker and real-time visualization tools. Recognized by Verdantix for its superior connected worker capabilities, the GOARC Safety 4.0 platform will be implemented across ICL’s 49 sites. The collaboration between the two companies has spanned several years, culminating in the development of this dedicated platform.
“GOARC is the right partner to help us achieve our emergency response and safety objectives,” says Nitzan Moshe, ICL EVP Operations. “The GOARC platform has allowed us to implement a solution that fits within the unique parameters of our organization and that can be consistently customized to meet our needs, providing change management and workforce engagement tools that help us improve processes and safety.”
The solution forms part of the ICL Group’s commitment to operations excellence and continued investment into tools and services that drive safety, productivity, and improved management. The GOARC Safety 4.0 platform not only incorporates significant intelligence capabilities, but it also leverages the GOARC Connected Worker and Control of Work solutions to create a cohesive and integrated ecosystem. It provides the company with negative deviations risks and helps to implement corrective and preventive action in near real-time to optimize performance.
“We have collaborated closely with the ICL Group to create a platform that connects to their strategic objectives and meets their need to develop a real-time view of their operational reality with tools that help them visualize and dynamically manage their workforce and risk,” says Dror Barak, CEO of GOARC.
GOARC’s Safety 4.0 Platform is a dynamic and highly agile system that can be customized and adapted to provide companies with meaningful actionable insights and data that allows for them to transform their operations and productivity. The platform brings together disparate data from systems, sensors, and human-derived activities helping companies to reach operational excellence with optimal execution in dynamic industrial environments.
About ICL GROUP
ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which also benefits from commodity upside. The company creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in the global food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation, to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2021 revenues totaled approximately $7 billion.
About GOARC
GOARC is revolutionizing the practice of industrial safety for the era of Industry 4.0. Our Safety 4.0® platform delivers a companywide, real-time view of a plant’s operational reality with a radically different, far more effective way of visualizing and dynamically managing work activities and risk. It connects people and brings together disparate data from systems, sensors and human-derived activities into one centralized visualization, providing a 360-degree view on workforce and assets, delivering meaningful and actionable insights throughout the organization. Reach operational excellence with optimal execution in dynamic industrial environments.
