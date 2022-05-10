GOARC Launches AI-Powered Intelligent Dynamic Risk Management Solution
GOARC continues to redefine innovation within the operational risk management space with artificial intelligence and machine learning
Our abilities to understand and predict human and as well equipment behavior enables a much more proactive and dynamic risk management approach”MOTZA ILIT, ISRAEL, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOARC, a digital safety and operational excellence platform that provides extensive operational risk management, connected worker and asset reliability solutions to medium- and high-risk industry verticals, has added AI assisted dynamic risk management capabilities with predictive and prescriptive metrics to its Safety 4.0 platform. GOARC dynamic risk management leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to introduce additional layers of protection to workers, processes and assets resulting into reduced number of incidents and increased plant performance.
— Dror Barak, CEO of GOARC
GOARC delivers a real-time view of a plant’s operational reality with a radically different, far more effective way of visualizing and dynamically managing activities and risk. “Today with the introduction of our AI assisted Dynamic Risk Management capability GOARC is opening a new chapter.” says Dror Barak, CEO of GOARC. The use of these new AI technologies represents a quantum leap in the field of worker, process, and asset safety! Our abilities to understand and predict human and as well equipment behavior enables a much more proactive and dynamic risk management approach.” adds Barak.
GOARC’s uniqueness is the ability to solve complex risk problems by merging insights from multiple business groups including occupational safety, operational risk, loss prevention and asset management. The platform connects people, bringing together disparate data from across multiple systems, sensors, and human-derived activities to provide meaningful and actionable insights. GOARC’s comprehensive risk model analyses data in real-time from these groups related to the worker performing the activity, the activity itself, all materials involved, potential environmental and time related impact, the location and involved equipment and used tools.“
The AI assisted dynamic risk management capabilities are built into the foundation of the GOARC Safety 4.0 platform, enabling all platform workflows including operator rounds, permit to work, shift management, hazard identification or audits and inspections to leverage the additional safety layers.
About GOARC
GOARC is revolutionizing the practice of industrial safety for the era of Industry 4.0. Our Safety 4.0® platform delivers a digital safety solution with company-wide, real-time, centralized data visualization providing a 360-degree view on the workforce and assets, improving risk management, EHS performance, and workforce engagement. GOARC delivers a real-time view of a plant’s operational reality with a radically different, far more effective way of visualizing and dynamically managing activities and risk. The platform connects people, bringing together disparate data from across multiple systems, sensors, and human-derived activities to provide meaningful and actionable insights. Extracting real-time asset data from existing enterprise systems, third-party sources (IoT), and integrating direct data provided by the connected workforce and employees across the company, allows for the optimal execution in dynamic industrial environments.
GOARC is redefining the shape of dynamic risk management in the industry with intelligent and innovative solutions that put people first.
