Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 04, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 04, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Sprigg Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Winchester Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Athens Hocking Technical College
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Midpointe Library System
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler County Department of Developmental Disabilities
Butler County Department of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Clark Madison Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR
Clermont Union Twp-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District V - West Clermont Educational Complex
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Columbiana West Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Darke New Madison Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Osgood Area Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Defiance Maumee Valley Planning Organization
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Brunersburg Water District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Delaware Sunbury Meadows Community Development Authority
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Basic Audit
Erie Erie County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Village of Lithopolis
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Pleasantville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin City of Hilliard, Ohio Timberline Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Public Health Care Initiative Benefit Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga East Geauga Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Hamilton North College Hill Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Huron Huron County Public Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Jackson Jackson County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Oak Hill
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Lake Lake County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Logan Indian Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Quincy
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Village of Kipton
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Madison Sterling Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Marion Prospect Township Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Medina Litchfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Medina
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Transit Risk Pool
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Monroe Township Water and Sewer District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Noble Wayne Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Ottawa Put-In-Bay Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Pickaway Pickaway County General Health District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Village of Columbus Grove
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam County District Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ross Ross-Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Stark Canton City Health Department
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Canton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit City of Macedonia
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Development Finance Authority of Summit County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Rush Township-Uhrichsville Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Village of Midvale
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas County University Branch District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Wayne Village of Apple Creek
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood New Belleville Ridge Joint Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Union Hill Township Joint Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit

