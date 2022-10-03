Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 04, 2022
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 04, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Sprigg Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Winchester Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Athens
|Hocking Technical College
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Midpointe Library System
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler County Department of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Clark
|Madison Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|FFR
|Clermont
|Union Twp-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District V - West Clermont Educational Complex
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Columbiana
|West Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Darke
|New Madison Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Osgood Area Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Defiance
|Maumee Valley Planning Organization
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Brunersburg Water District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Delaware
|Sunbury Meadows Community Development Authority
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Basic Audit
|Erie
|Erie County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Village of Lithopolis
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Pleasantville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|City of Hilliard, Ohio Timberline Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Public Health Care Initiative Benefit Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|East Geauga Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Hamilton
|North College Hill Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Huron
|Huron County Public Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jackson
|Jackson County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Oak Hill
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Lake County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Logan
|Indian Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Quincy
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Village of Kipton
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Madison
|Sterling Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Marion
|Prospect Township Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Medina
|Litchfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Medina
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Transit Risk Pool
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|Monroe Township Water and Sewer District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Noble
|Wayne Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Ottawa
|Put-In-Bay Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County General Health District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Village of Columbus Grove
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam County District Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ross
|Ross-Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Stark
|Canton City Health Department
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Canton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|City of Macedonia
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Development Finance Authority of Summit County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Rush Township-Uhrichsville Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Village of Midvale
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas County University Branch District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Wayne
|Village of Apple Creek
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|New Belleville Ridge Joint Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Union Hill Township Joint Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit