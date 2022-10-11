Saint Francis Health System and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners Announce Inpatient Rehab Hospital Joint Venture

Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital

TULSA, OK, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saint Francis Health System and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners signed a joint venture agreement for Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital. Tulsa Rehab Hospital, recently opened in September, is developed and owned by NKD Rehab, LLC and the hospital is managed and operated by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. The brand new inpatient rehab hospital has all modern private patient rooms, a therapy gym with advanced technologies, and state-of-the-art equipment.

"On behalf of our Nobis team and NKD Rehab, we are thrilled to have Saint Francis Health System as a health system partner at our new Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital. We look forward to our organizations working together to bring the very best rehab services to Tulsa and the surrounding communities," said Chester Crouch, Nobis Rehab Partners Founder and President and Manager of NKD Rehab, LLC.

People with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be cared for at Tulsa Rehab Hospital. A team of medical rehab physicians, therapists, rehab-trained nurses, and the hospital care team will develop the intensive rehab program for each patient during their hospital stay.

“We are pleased to welcome Nobis and their experienced team to Tulsa! A high quality rehabilitation hospital has been needed in the region for a long time. We are excited to work with the Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital team to deliver the best care for patients after they leave acute care hospitals to begin the next stages of their recovery,” said Cliff Robertson, MD, CEO, Saint Francis Health System.

About Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital: a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 7909 South 101st East Avenue, The 40-bed rehab hospital will increase employment opportunities with approximately 125 positions in the Tulsa community. The motivated rehab hospital team provides comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a debilitating disease or injury, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and returns them to an optimal fulfilling life. Visit Tulsa Rehab on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Saint Francis Health System

Founded in 1960 by Natalie O. and William K. Warren, Sr., Saint Francis is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system wholly owned and operated in Tulsa, Oklahoma whose mission is to extend the presence and healing ministry of Christ to all who seek its services. The health system is anchored by Saint Francis Hospital, a 1,100-bed tertiary center, which includes a 162-bed Children’s Hospital with the region’s only level IV neonatal intensive care unit, a 168-bed heart hospital and Tulsa’s leading trauma and emergency center. The health system includes Saint Francis Hospital South, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital Vinita, Saint Francis Glenpool and Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital—a 90-bed private, psychiatric facility recognized nationally for its eating disorders program. Additionally, Saint Francis employs more than 600 physicians and advanced practice providers through the Warren Clinic, which serves the region with over 90 locations throughout eastern Oklahoma. To further Saint Francis’ commitment to integrated healthcare delivery, it also operates a home care division, which includes hospice, home health and durable medical equipment companies. In total, the organization has more than 10,500 employees, making it the largest private employer in eastern Oklahoma. Saint Francis Health System also is a 50 percent partner with Ascension Health in Community Care Managed Healthcare Plans of Oklahoma, an organization dedicated to providing high-quality, cost-effective health insurance coverage to individuals and families in the area. Saint Francis’ mission and Catholic identity guide and direct all facets of its ministry to provide for the medical, psychological and spiritual needs of the communities it proudly serves.

About NKD

NKD is a partnership between Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, Cross Development, and Kennor Holdings that develops and manages new inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in select US markets.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. Visit nobisrehabpartners.com, find them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter, and like them on Facebook and Instagram

About Cross Development

As a leading developer for single-tenant commercial and multifamily properties over $1B in value, Cross Development executes using a client-focused approach, continually providing consistent, transparent, and exceptional services. Cross delivers outstanding real estate guidance for our clients, carrying projects from concept to solution flawlessly. Cross Development

About Kennor Holdings

Kennor Holdings, LP is a family of commercial real estate development companies with a portfolio of regional and national projects based in Dallas, TX. The Kennor team has more than 15 years of commercial real estate development experience and has structured syndication in excess of $300M.