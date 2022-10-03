Geeks Without Frontiers Celebrates Digital Inclusion Week with the N50 Digital Inclusion Thought Leadership Forum
N50 Project helps us improve inclusion efforts in a way that not only honors, but seeks out every voice.”WASHINGTON , D.C., USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geeks Without Frontiers, a technology focused nonprofit, is celebrating Digital Inclusion Week through a Thought Leadership Forum highlighting strategic efforts to impact digital inclusion on a global scale. Informed by action in multiple countries, the N50 Project provides a wealth of feedback from communities and organizations about what works and what remains a challenge. Key themes that will be explored at this thought leadership form are accelerating digital inclusion, the role of mapping in solving the digital divide, the need for sustainable business models, and the important role of resilience in digital inclusivity.
— Dr. Erin Bown-Anderson
Dr. Erin Bown-Anderson, Director of Community Innovation stated, “Digital inclusion for groups of people who have been historically marginalized is a change-maker. An information vacuum is an invisible pandemic. Access to common resources through the digital world can dramatically change the trajectory of well-being. Women, indigenous, geographically isolated, neuro-diverse or otherwise on the margins of society suffer disproportionately. The N50 Project helps us improve inclusion efforts in a way that not only honors, but seeks out every voice.”
Sessions will span a variety of topics and contexts including:
Stakeholder Roundtable: Digital Inclusivity in the Tribal Context
This session will provide a digital-inclusion case study that draws upon local community perspectives from tribes in the Eastern Sierra Nevada region. From tribal leadership to anchor institutions, and from IT support to a community school teacher, members of the Paiute and Shoshone tribes will discuss key considerations for stakeholders at every level of the digital-inclusion ecosystem.
Africa Case Study: Resourcing Digital Inclusion Programs – Leveraging Community Assets for Sustainability
The resources required to achieve digital inclusivity are as varied as the communities for which they are intended: Multilateral funding, private and programmatic assets, disposable income, in-kind systems, services and subject-matter expertise, government subsidies, and more. Drawing on lessons learned from a project in the Zambian village of Luumbo, this session will explore how resources can be leveraged to address digital-inclusivity challenges for marginalized communities…sustainably.
Roundtable: Off-Grid Inclusion – The Collective Quest for Solutions
Sustainability strategies for off-grid digital inclusion have traditionally been few and far between. This roundtable will explore the best (and worst) practices where digital stakeholders have been pushing the envelope to reach new “customers” at the edge. Can innovative strategies enable Digital Inclusion that is high impact and durable? These front-line experts will provide answers.
Digital Inclusion in Disaster Resilience and Response
Due to the recent natural disasters across the globe, the relevance and importance of considering digital inclusion through a disaster resilience and responsiveness lens is paramount. During this discussion, speakers will engage in conversation around current issues impacting Pakistan, Puerto Rico and other hurricane affected regions in the US.
Geeks Without Frontiers’ N50 Project will be hosting a virtual Digital Inclusion Thought Leadership Forum on October 6th, 2022. All are welcome to attend and free registration can be secured HERE: https://www.n50project.org/n50-forum
This N50 Project Video highlights the digital inclusion challenge and lays out N50’s plans to respond to this global issue.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cMIbbdjg_8
National Digital Inclusion Week (DIW2022)
Digital Inclusion Week, October 4-8, aims to raise awareness of solutions addressing internet access, personal devices, and local technology training and support programs.
About the N50 Project
The N50 Project accelerates digital adoption and community enrichment through innovative applications, network design, and business models to enable the next 50% of the world’s population. Broadband adoption will be accelerated and sustained, globally, through commercial, non-profit, government, and community partnerships. Geeks is the Project Management Office for N50. Learn more at www.n50project.org
About Geeks Without Frontiers
Geeks Without Frontiers (Geeks) is a platform for global impact. An award-winning non-profit, Geeks’ mission is to promote technology for a resilient world including bringing the benefits of broadband connectivity, health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality and the other UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) - to the estimated 3.9 billion people who remain unconnected (www.geekswf.org).
#N50project #BroadBand4Billion #Internet4All
Media Officer
N50
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Project N50