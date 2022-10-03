Competitive and Cutting Edge: SCAN Announces 2023 Medicare Advantage Benefits
Offerings Include First-of-its-Kind Plan for LGBTQ+ Seniors, Expanded Pharmacy Benefits, Only Fully Integrated Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plan in CaliforniaLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN’s health plans in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas will offer valuable, pioneering benefits in 2023 designed to support the diverse needs of older adults at every stage of their aging journey.
Among the many standard and supplemental benefits that SCAN will offer in select plans to Medicare Advantage members in 20 counties across four states are expanded $0 and low-cost copays on prescription medications, increased Over the Counter (OTC) and vision allowances, and lower hospital copays. SCAN’s wide variety of products, ranging from healthy living support, such as access to gyms and Fitbits, to specialized plans to care for specific conditions like diabetes, heart health, and in-home assistance, reflect SCAN’s mission to keep seniors healthy and independent.
“When designing our Medicare Advantage benefits this year we had two things in mind: innovation and consistency,” said Sherry Stanislaw, general manager of SCAN. “This year, our members will have the best-in-class benefits they have come to rely on as well as new, ground-breaking products and services that address their unique needs. We at SCAN understand that older adults are unique unto themselves and our benefits reflect their diverse needs.”
Starting in 2023, select SCAN plans will feature new and improved offerings that include:
- Increased Vision and Over the Counter allowances
- The option to select a PPO dental plan
- Expanded pharmacy benefits that make more than 750 common medications available for zero co-pay; select insulins will have zero dollar and low-cost copays.*
- Lower hospital copays
- For members with unique needs, no-cost virtual behavioral health, a nurse advice line and food benefit card
SCAN Affirm
SCAN will also offer SCAN Affirm, a first-of-its-kind Medicare Advantage plan exclusively for LGBTQ+ older adults in partnership with Included LGBTQ+ Health. SCAN Affirm, partnered with Included LGBTQ+ Health (HMO), was designed to provide the growing population of LGBTQ+ older adults access to affirming care that enables them to experience a dignified health journey as they age.
The SCAN Affirm plan, which will be offered in Los Angeles and Riverside Counties, will feature a variety of benefits designed to address the unique needs of LGBTQ+ people, such as:
- Lower copays on specialty tier drugs including HIV treatments and hormone replacement therapy
- Care navigation services, including lifestyle support, peer groups, community resources and advocacy, provided by Included Health, the leader in supporting LGBTQ+ people with healthcare services tailored to their needs
- Virtual behavioral healthcare delivered by LGBTQ+ affirming providers
- Companion care services designed to address isolation and exclusion
- Legal services reimbursement (e.g., durable power of attorney, living will, etc.)
Only Fully Integrated Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plan
In 2023, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will sunset D-SNP look-a-like plans, impacting the lives of nearly 120,000 dual-eligible (those who qualify for Medi-Cal and Medicare) older adults in California.
For more than a decade, SCAN has offered SCAN Connections (HMO SNP), California’s only Fully Integrated Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plan (FIDE SNP), in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. In 2023, SCAN Connections will launch into San Diego County and expand its offerings in all service areas. SCAN Connections plan benefits include:
- $0 copays for all prescription drugs**
- No-cost access to virtual behavioral health services
- $50 per quarter food benefit cards***
- Unlimited transportation and in-home caregiving services
While benefits and availability vary by plan and county, all SCAN plans include coverage for doctor visits, preventive care and hospital stays—at $0 in many plans. SCAN also provides a variety of value-added benefits, such as hearing aids, over-the-counter medications, transportation, podiatry services, gym memberships and acupuncture and chiropractic services.
The Annual Enrollment Period for selecting a Medicare Advantage plan for 2023 runs Oct. 15-Dec. 07, 2022.
As of January 1, 2023, SCAN Health Plan will operate in 13 California counties including Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, Ventura, Alameda, San Mateo, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, Stanislaus and Santa Clara.
SCAN Health Plan (Nevada) will operate in Nye County and Clark County, Nevada.
SCAN Health Plan (Texas) will operate in Harris and Bexar Counties, Texas
SCAN Desert Health Plan will operate in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal Counties in Arizona.
For more information about plan benefits and enrollment details, please visit www.scanhealthplan.com.
SCAN Health Plan in California, Nevada and Texas and SCAN Desert Health Plan in Arizona are HMO plan(s) with Medicare contracts. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan and SCAN Desert Health Plan depend on contract renewal.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group is a mission-driven organization that is tackling some of the biggest issues in health care for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Health Plan, which is part of SCAN Group, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 270,000 members in California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. To learn more, visit www.scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
*$0 Insulin available in select plans only. Only Humalog®, Humulin®, Lantus®, Lyumjev®, Toujeo® and Soliqua® are available. You won’t pay more than $35 for a one-month supply of each insulin product covered by our plan, no matter what cost-sharing tier it’s on, even if you haven’t paid your deductible.
**$0 copay for prescription drugs provided as part of the Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) program.
***Food benefits card offered as part of a special supplemental program for the chronically ill. Not all members qualify.
Seffrah Orlando
SCAN Group
+1 562-508-6781
sorlando@scanhealthplan.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter