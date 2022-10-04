NCSU students to boost ambiance of North Carolina State Fair’s Public House

NCSU Students Alisa Andrews, Paige Mager, and Dylan Winstead The North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh – Oct 13-23, 2022 Moonlight in the Garden, Nov 10-19, 2022 – JC Raulston Arboretum, NC State University, Raleigh

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three North Carolina State University students are on a mission to elevate the ambiance of the Public House outdoor garden at the North Carolina State Fair.

The Public House, a partnership with the NC Craft Brewers Guild and the NC Wine and Grape Council, will showcase dozens of North Carolina craft soda makers, cideries, breweries, and wineries at the Fair.

“With guidance and assistance from NCSU’s JC Raulston Arboretum, Panther Creek Nurseries, and Southern Lights, we plan to create an appealing outdoor garden using good-sized trees, plus smaller plants, including creative lighting during the evening hours,” said student spokesman Dylan Winstead of Raleigh. “We adopted this as our Public Garden Administration class project, a course taught by Arboretum director Mark Weathington.”

“The purpose of having plants and trees is to help people escape, relax, take a load off and enjoy a beverage,” said Winstead. “Nature helps people calm down and de-stress. The garden will be a nice juxtaposition to the State Fair’s flashing lights, sounds, and action-packed pace.”

“This project provides hands-on learning for these graduate level students,” said Weathington. “They will gain valuable skills in planning, budgeting, and coordinating partners to provide an inviting and festive atmosphere for visitors.”

Weathington says the nighttime views of the Public House outdoor garden will provide a glimpse “but no substitute” for Moonlight in the Garden, coming Nov. 10-19, to JC Raulston Arboretum, less than a mile from the State Fairgrounds.

“The State Fair highlights the incredible diversity and array of agriculture in North Carolina,” added Weathington. “Often overlooked is the amazing landscape and nursery industry, contributing over $8 billion in sales each year plus many thousands of jobs in North Carolina. The Public House project allows us to showcase some amazing landscape products from our growers.”

Students joining Dylan Winstead on the project include Alisa Andrews of Morganton, NC, and Paige Mager from Hudson Falls, NY. All are seniors in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University.

Attracting about one million visitors each year and the largest event in the state, the 2022 North Carolina State Fair will be held Oct.13-23 in Raleigh. The Public House is located at the south entrance of Dorton Arena.

The mission of NCSU’s JC Raulston Arboretum is to introduce, display, and promote plants that diversify the American landscape … as well as provide educational experiences to the public, students of all ages, and the green industry.

Contact:

Mark Weathington, Director

JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University

919-513-7006

Mark_Weathington@NCSU.edu

Arlene Calhoun, Assistant Director

JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University

919-513-6789

Arlene_Calhoun@NCSU.edu

