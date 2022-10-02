Gov. Henry McMaster, Congressman Jim Clyburn, State Officials from S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff to Provide Update on State’s Efforts to Expand Broadband Access

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman Jim Clyburn will be joined by state officials from the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) for a statehouse news conference for a major announcement regarding the state’s ongoing efforts to expand broadband access to South Carolinians statewide.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, Congressman Jim Clyburn, state officials from ORS

WHAT: News conference to provide an update on the state’s efforts to expand broadband access statewide

WHEN: Tomorrow, Monday, October 3 at 10:30 AM

WHERE: Statehouse, first floor lobby, Columbia, S.C.

-###-