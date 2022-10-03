Global asphalt pavers market is projected to reach USD 2.72 Bn by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2030

Asphalt Pavers Market

The "Global Asphalt Pavers Market by Operating Weight, by Paver Type, by Technology, by Paving Width and by Regions - Forecast to 2030"

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Global Asphalt Pavers Market by Operating Weight (5000 to 8000 Kg, 8000 to 12000 Kg, 12000 to 15000 Kg and More than 15000 Kg), by Paver Type (Tracked Pavers and Wheeled Pavers), by Technology (Mechanical and Hydrostatic), by Paving Width (Up to 1.5 m, 1.5 to 2.5 m, 2.5 to 5m and More than 2.5 m) and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy’s offering.

Rapid urbanization in emerging economies is driving investments in the construction sectors, which is expected to boost sales in the market. The construction of roadways and pathways in smart cities being established worldwide is another chief growth driver in the global asphalt pavers market.

In addition to this, growing need to improve road connectivity between cities and towns is expected to augment the growth in the market. Governments in various countries are investing in the construction and repairing of roadways, highways, and expressways to provide a smooth track for the movement of passenger and industrial vehicles.

For more information about this report visit: https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-asphalt-pavers-market-2022-2030/

Paving width and operating weight are two of the prominent features that remains crucial for construction companies in optimizing the investments. The involvement of low engine power and economical nature, screeds with paving width ranging from 1.5 – 2.5 m are highly sought after and will register over xx% of total sales by the end of 2030.

Pavers with 8,000-12,000 kg operating weight will remain preferred as this range of operating weight, as these equipment provides cost-effective operations throughout the construction project. Asphalt pavers with 8,000-12,000 kg operating weight will witness a growth of xx% during 2022-2030.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for 60% of the global construction spending by 2030. Rising investments in the public infrastructure sector across counties such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan are expected to place the region as a lucrative pocket over the forecast period.

The construction industry in Europe is growing with an annual growth rate of more than 2%. The market for Europe asphalt pavers is estimated to grow at a value CAGR of around 4%. Rapid expansion of the tourism sector, along with refurbishment activities in the public infrastructure sector are key factors expected to drive the Europe asphalt pavers market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and scope

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline

2. Market Research Methodology

2.1. Research methodology and design

2.2. Sample selection

2.3. Reliability and validity

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Analysis

4.1. Market size and growth rates

4.2. Market growth drivers, market dynamics and trends

4.3. Market scenarios and opportunity forecasts

4.4. Market constraints and challenges

4.5. Industry value chain analysis

4.6. Industry analysis – Porter’s

4.6.1. Threat of new entrants

4.6.2. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.6.3. Bargaining power of buyers

4.6.4. Threat of substitutes

4.6.5. Competitive rivalry

4.7. PEST analysis

4.7.1. Political/legal landscape

4.7.2. Economic landscape

4.7.3. Social landscape

4.7.4. Technological landscape

5. Market Breakdown – by Operating Weight

5.1. Introduction

5.2. 5000 to 8000 Kg

5.3. 8000 to 12000 Kg

5.4. 12000 to 15000 Kg

5.5. More than 15000 Kg

6. Market Breakdown – by Paver Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Tracked Pavers

6.3. Wheeled Pavers

7. Market Breakdown – by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Mechanical

7.3. Hydrostatic

8. Market Breakdown – by Paving Width

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Up to 1.5 m

8.3. 1.5 to 2.5 m

8.4. 2.5 to 5 m

8.5. More than 2.5 m

9. Market Breakdown – by Geography

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Asphalt Pavers Market, 2022-2030

9.1.2. North America Asphalt Pavers Market, by Operating Weight

9.1.3. North America Asphalt Pavers Market, by Paver Type

9.1.4. North America Asphalt Pavers Market, by Technology

9.1.5. North America Asphalt Pavers Market, by Paving Width

9.1.6. North America Asphalt Pavers Market, by Country

9.1.6.1. U.S.

9.1.6.2. Canada

9.1.6.3. Mexico

9.2. South America

9.2.1. South America Asphalt Pavers Market, 2022-2030

9.2.2. South America Asphalt Pavers Market, by Operating Weight

9.2.3. South America Asphalt Pavers Market, by Paver Type

9.2.4. South America Asphalt Pavers Market, by Technology

9.2.5. South America Asphalt Pavers Market, by Paving Width

9.2.6. South America Asphalt Pavers Market, by Country

9.2.6.1. Brazil

9.2.6.2. Argentina

9.2.6.3. Others

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Europe Asphalt Pavers Market, 2022-2030

9.3.2. Europe Asphalt Pavers Market, by Operating Weight

9.3.3. Europe Asphalt Pavers Market, by Paver Type

9.3.4. Europe Asphalt Pavers Market, by Technology

9.3.5. Europe Asphalt Pavers Market, by Paving Width

9.3.6. Europe Asphalt Pavers Market, by Country

9.3.6.1. Germany

9.3.6.2. France

9.3.6.3. U.K.

9.3.6.4. Russia

9.3.6.5. Italy

9.3.6.6. Spain

9.3.6.7. Sweden

9.3.6.8. Belgium

9.3.6.9. Switzerland

9.3.6.10. Netherlands

9.3.6.11. Others

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. APAC Asphalt Pavers Market, 2022-2030

9.4.2. APAC Asphalt Pavers Market, by Operating Weight

9.4.3. APAC Asphalt Pavers Market, by Paver Type

9.4.4. APAC Asphalt Pavers Market, by Technology

9.4.5. APAC Asphalt Pavers Market, by Paving Width

9.4.6. APAC Asphalt Pavers Market, by Country

9.4.6.1. China

9.4.6.2. India

9.4.6.3. Japan

9.4.6.4. South Korea

9.4.6.5. Australia

9.4.6.6. Others

9.5. Middle East & Africa

9.5.1. MEA Asphalt Pavers Market, 2022-2030

9.5.2. MEA Asphalt Pavers Market, by Operating Weight

9.5.3. MEA Asphalt Pavers Market, by Paver Type

9.5.4. MEA Asphalt Pavers Market, by Technology

9.5.5. MEA Asphalt Pavers Market, by Paving Width

9.5.6. MEA Asphalt Pavers Market, by Country

9.5.6.1. Saudi Arabia

9.5.6.2. UAE

9.5.6.3. Turkey

9.5.6.4. South Africa

9.5.6.5. Israel

9.5.6.6. Others

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Market Positioning

10.2. Company Geographical Presence Analysis

10.3. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players

11. Company Profiles

• Company Overview

• Financial Performance

• Product Benchmarking

• Recent Developments

11.1. Volvo Construction Equipment

11.2. Caterpillar Inc.

11.3. Fayat Group

11.4. Ammann Group

11.5. Astec

11.6. Wirtgen Group

11.7. LeeBoy

11.8. SANY

11.9. Bergkamp Inc.

11.10.Weiler

11.11. Sumitomo Construction Machinery

