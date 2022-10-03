Global automatic lubrication systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2030

Automatic Lubrication Systems Market

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Global Automatic Lubrication Systems Market by Lubrication Type (Oil-Based Lubrication System and Grease-Based Lubrication System), by System Type (Single-Line Lubrication System, Dual-Line Lubrication System, Multi-Line Lubrication System, Series Progressive Lubrication System, Circulating Oil Lubrication System and Oil and Air Lubrication System), by Application (Steel, Cement, Construction Machinery, Transportation/Vehicles, Paper & Printing, Mining & Mineral Processing, Agriculture, Power and Others) and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy’s offering.

An Automatic Lubrication System delivers controlled amounts of lubricant like oil or grease to moving parts, notably bearing, to minimize friction and wear. These systems are increasingly seen as mission-critical products aimed at improving the productivity, reliability, energy, environmental compliance, and maintenance of vehicles and industrial machinery.

The emergence of integrated lubrication management programs is another factor supporting the global automatic lubrication system market share growth. The failure of lubrication systems and compatibility issues have led to the emergence of integrated lubrication management programs. It is estimated that lubricants account for 3% of the total maintenance budget of industrial enterprises; In order to address such issues, vendors of automatic lubrication systems are coming up with integrated management programs that help companies run their equipment effectively. Such programs help in preventing frequent replacements, reducing overall lubrication consumption as well as waste, spending less time on routine lubrication-related maintenance, and avoiding lubricant-related equipment failures. Due to such reasons, the demand for the market will continue to grow during the forecast period.

Grease-based lubrication system held a larger share of the market in 2021. Grease-based lubrication systems are mostly preferred in those applications where a machine requires a cold start. In oil-lubricated machines, oil is drained from the surface of machine components, making it prone to increased friction during a cold start. However, grease remains on the surface of machine components and provides necessary lubrication during the start. Grease-based lubricants are ideal for heavy-duty applications in industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, mining, construction, and power. The rugged nature of grease-based lubricants also makes them ideal for harsh working conditions, making them the preferred choice for most machines and equipment.

Europe held the largest share of the market in 2021. Leading industries such as automotive, mining, steel, electronics manufacturing, and agriculture have been flourishing in the European region for the past few decades. Need for more efficient output has encouraged the European industrial ecosystem to embrace automation and digitization. Increasing necessity to adopt efficient machinery and equipment, and maintenance practices has made Europe a huge market for automatic lubrication systems. Furthermore, factors such as highly automated manufacturing industries, stringent environmental regulations related to the transportation industry, and increasing need to reduce maintenance costs are driving the growth of the market in Europe.

Increasing need for reliable machinery and effective maintenance will facilitate the automatic lubrication system market growth in APAC over the forecast period. XX% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for automatic lubrication system market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and scope

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline

2. Market Research Methodology

2.1. Research methodology and design

2.2. Sample selection

2.3. Reliability and validity

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Analysis

4.1. Market size and growth rates

4.2. Market growth drivers, market dynamics and trends

4.3. Market scenarios and opportunity forecasts

4.4. Market constraints and challenges

4.5. Industry value chain analysis

4.6. Industry analysis – Porter’s

4.6.1. Threat of new entrants

4.6.2. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.6.3. Bargaining power of buyers

4.6.4. Threat of substitutes

4.6.5. Competitive rivalry

4.7. PEST analysis

4.7.1. Political/legal landscape

4.7.2. Economic landscape

4.7.3. Social landscape

4.7.4. Technological landscape

5. Market Breakdown – by Lubrication Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Oil-Based Lubrication System

5.3. Grease-Based Lubrication System

6. Market Breakdown – by System Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Single-Line Lubrication System

6.3. Dual-Line Lubrication System

6.4. Multi-Line Lubrication System

6.5. Series Progressive Lubrication System

6.6. Circulating Oil Lubrication System

6.7. Oil and Air Lubrication System

7. Market Breakdown – by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Steel

7.3. Cement

7.4. Construction Machinery

7.5. Transportation/Vehicles

7.6. Paper & Printing

7.7. Mining & Mineral Processing

7.8. Agriculture

7.9. Power

7.10. Others

8. Market Breakdown – by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, 2022-2030

8.1.2. North America Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by Lubrication Type

8.1.3. North America Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by System Type

8.1.4. North America Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by Application

8.1.5. North America Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by Country

8.1.5.1. U.S.

8.1.5.2. Canada

8.1.5.3. Mexico

8.2. South America

8.2.1. South America Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, 2022-2030

8.2.2. South America Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by Lubrication Type

8.2.3. South America Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by System Type

8.2.4. South America Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by Application

8.2.5. South America Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by Country

8.2.5.1. Brazil

8.2.5.2. Argentina

8.2.5.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Europe Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, 2022-2030

8.3.2. Europe Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by Lubrication Type

8.3.3. Europe Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by System Type

8.3.4. Europe Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by Application

8.3.5. Europe Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by Country

8.3.5.1. UK

8.3.5.2. Germany

8.3.5.3. France

8.3.5.4. Russia

8.3.5.5. Italy

8.3.5.6. Sweden

8.3.5.7. Spain

8.3.5.8. Netherlands

8.3.5.9. Others

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. APAC Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, 2022-2030

8.4.2. APAC Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by Lubrication Type

8.4.3. APAC Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by System Type

8.4.4. APAC Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by Application

8.4.5. APAC Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by Country

8.4.5.1. China

8.4.5.2. India

8.4.5.3. Japan

8.4.5.4. Singapore

8.4.5.5. South Korea

8.4.5.6. Australia

8.4.5.7. Taiwan

8.4.5.8. Indonesia

8.4.5.9. Others

8.5. Middle East & Africa

8.5.1. MEA Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, 2022-2030

8.5.2. MEA Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by Lubrication Type

8.5.3. MEA Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by System Type

8.5.4. MEA Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by Application

8.5.5. MEA Automatic Lubrication Systems Market, by Country

8.5.5.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.5.2. UAE

8.5.5.3. Turkey

8.5.5.4. South Africa

8.5.5.5. Israel

8.5.5.6. Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Market Positioning

9.2. Company Geographical Presence Analysis

9.3. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players

10. Company Profiles

• Company Overview

• Financial Performance

• Product Benchmarking

• Recent Developments

10.1. SKF

10.2. Graco Inc.

10.3. The Timken Company

10.4. Dropsa

10.5. Perma-Tec

10.6. Bijur Delimon

10.7. Klüber Lubrication

10.8. Cenlub Systems

10.9. Digilube Systems, Inc.

10.10. Woerner

10.11. ATS Electro-Lube

10.12. Oil-Rite

10.13. Simatec

