Global galvanometer scanner market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030

The "Global Galvanometer Scanner Market by Type, by Application, by Industry and by Regions - Forecast to 2030"

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Global Galvanometer Scanner Market by Type (Single-Axis and Multi-Axis), by Application (Marking, Micromachining, Additive Manufacturing, Drilling, Welding, Cutting, Microscopy, Imaging, Laser Assisted Treatments, and Others), by Industry (Automotive, Semiconductor, Packaging, Medical, Manufacturing, and Others) and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy’s offering.

Galvanometer scanners are found wherever laser beams are steered: materials processing, laser light shows, manufacturing, packaging, cutting, marking, welding, and numerous other applications. The market has seen some significant developments in the past years.

The global galvo scanners market is expanding as a result of new generation scanners with enhanced performance, higher accuracy, and flexibility that are simple to integrate into systems. A shift towards a connected world and an increasing need for miniaturization. However, this drives OEMs to make efforts to create smarter solutions. Meanwhile, research and development in the galvo scanner sector to reduce prices and enhance functionality are anticipated to advance during the forecast period.

By type, the market is segmented into single-axis and multi-axis. The multi-axis segment dominated the market in 2021 and is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast. On the basis of industry, it is bifurcated into automotive, semiconductor, packaging, medical, manufacturing and others. The medical segment acquired the largest share in 2021, and automotive segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR to 2030.

Region-wise, the galvanometer scanner market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, and the rest of the Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina and the rest of South America) and MEA (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel and rest of MEA). North America, specifically the U.S, remains a significant participant in the global galvanometer scanner industry. Presence of key manufacturers as well as end-users drives the regional market. Major players in the country are intensely putting resources into the technology.

Competitive analysis and profiles of the top key players such as SCANLAB, Cambridge Technology (Novanta), Aerotech, Inc., El.En. S.p.A., RAYLASE, Canon, Edmund Optics, Sunny Technology, Nutfield Technology (Thorlabs), Sino-Galvo (Beijing) Technology, and ScannerMAX (Pangolin Laser Systems, Inc.) are provided in this report. These key players have adopted various strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the industry.

