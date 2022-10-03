Treasure Isle Wins Gold Medal in 2022 Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards

Author, Catherine Corcoran, reads to children in San Antonio, TX

“Fantastically fun adventure” has received international literary accolades

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Isle: A Swashbuckling Tale of a Boy and his Parrot, an award-winning children’s picture book written by Catherine Corcoran and illustrated by Natalie Lundeen, has been awarded a Gold medal in the 2022 Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards.

The Moonbeam Book Awards attract entries from around the world from established publishers, university presses and small presses, foundations, and museums. The awards were founded to celebrate youthful curiosity and discovery through reading.

Treasure Isle tells the tale of an unexpected adventure with clever rhyming and charming illustrations. Kirkus Reviews described it as “an entertaining bedtime story with swashbuckling fun and delightful images,” while Reedsy Discovery said, “as delightful to view as it is to read aloud, this imaginative story is well suited to young readers with a taste for a nautical adventure."

In August, Treasure Isle was named a winner of the Purple Dragonfly Book Awards, and in April 2022, the book was awarded Gold in the Wishing Shelf book award, judged by 150 school children across the United Kingdom.

Treasure Isle: A Swashbuckling Tale of a Boy and his Parrot is published by Land Ahoy Press and is available at https://treasureislebook.com, on Amazon, and everywhere good books are sold.



About the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards

The Moonbeam Children's Book Awards were established in 2006 to reward the efforts of authors creating books that inspire children to read, learn, and dream. Award winners come from long-established publishers, university presses, small presses, foundations, and museums around the world.

About Treasure Isle

