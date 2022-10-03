EnginSoft USA to Sponsor PTC/USER Conference in Orlando
Experts in CAE to display new Interface that Enables Simplified and Automated Flexible Body and Contact Modeling for Creo users
We are excited to provide a tool that bridges their expertise in the CAD world with the expertise of RecurDyn and make flexible multibody simulations smoother for Creo users.”MCKINNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnginSoft USA, a leading Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) company, announced they will be a Sponsor of PTC/USER “Back Together Again” Conference. The conference will be held October 3-6, 2022, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Orlando.
— Chris Wilkes, President and CEO of EnginSoft USA
PTC/USER is the world's largest independent user group for PTC software. The event is aimed at all users with interest in CAD, CAE, MBD, PLM, VR/AR, Additive Manufacturing, FlexPLM, Surfacing, ThingWorx, Routed Systems, Generative Design, Creo & Windchill Customization, Smart Manufacturing / Industry 4.0, and Tech Authoring, Management & Delivery.
The Expo floor is the place to see the latest product developments and learn solutions to your business challenges. EnginSoft USA will be exhibiting this year and will be demonstrating their innovative solutions, including their new interface for RecurDyn multibody dynamics software and Particleworks CFD software at booth 204.
"We are excited to sponsor PTC/USER, this is the best event for PTC users to connect with us and find solutions to the challenges they have been facing,” said Chris Wilkes, President and CEO. “PTC has been an industry leader through innovation and integration of value-added tools. We are excited to provide a tool that bridges their expertise in the CAD world with the expertise of RecurDyn and make flexible multibody simulations smoother for Creo users.”
Attendees will want to make sure to catch EnginSoft USA’s presentation on Tuesday, October 4 at 11:15 in the Royal 1 room. Senior Application Engineer, James Crist, will be covering “Taking the Next Step in Dynamic Simulation.” This talk will discuss the basics of dynamics simulations, when to use CAD embedded vs. dedicated tools, and how to speed up workflows by automatically reusing Creo data in simulation models.
EnginSoft USA helps companies identify where, when, and how simulation can make a difference to their business. They don't just select the best available combination of commercial software packages that fit their clients' specific needs; they add value by showing companies how to use these products to achieve the best possible simulation model. Their solutions will be highlighted and demonstrated at PTC/USER; these are Particleworks and RecurDyn, along with the new interface, CRIX.
EnginSoft engineers have extensive experience and expertise in Multibody Dynamics and CFD consulting and have completed thousands of CAE projects completed across a broad range of industries that includes automotive, energy, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, civil and structural engineering, metal machining and manufacturing, consumer goods and appliances, healthcare, and biomechanics, helping customers to leverage existing legacy and emerging simulation technologies.
Learn more the new Multibody Dynamics for Creo interface at https://enginsoftusa.com/Creo/creo-multibody-dynamics.html.
Learn more about PTC/USER at https://www.ptcuser.org.
About EnginSoft USA
EnginSoft USA supports companies in design process innovation, with extensive skills and highly qualified staff. We provide a wide range of software and services including effective, high-quality consulting, advanced training, development of ad hoc custom software, and research. www.enginsoftusa.com
