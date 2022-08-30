Submit Release
EnginSoft USA Adds Optimization Consulting and Software to Their Robust Portfolio of Offerings

OmniQuest Design Engineering Optimization Software

Experts in CAE software and solutions add OmniQuest™ to their product line

With OmniQuest the process is streamlined by combining objectives relating to variables of different disciplines.”
— OmniQuest President Juan Pablo Leiva
MCKINNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnginSoft USA, a leading Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) company, today announced their partnership with OmniQuest™ to resell Genesis® and Iliad™, as well as provide professional services related to their engineering optimization software.

OmniQuest™ was founded by Dr. Garret N. Vanderplaats 1984 as Vanderplaats Research & Development, for the advancement of numerical optimization for commercial application. A protégé of Dr. Lucian Schmit, father of engineering design synthesis, Dr. Vanderplaats is a widely recognized expert in the optimization field.

Genesis® is a Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) tool for structural analysis and design optimization software package. It is written by leading experts in structural optimization and is used by leading product engineering designers and analysts in the automated application of Engineering First Principles. Finite element analysis is based on the finite element method for static, normal modes, direct and modal frequency analysis, random response analysis, heat transfer and system buckling calculations. Structural optimization types include sizing, shape, topology, topometry, topography and freeform optimization. Special advanced features include multi-model optimization (MMO) and reliability-based optimization (RBO).

Iliad™ is a software designed to provide a seamless coupling with third party engineering tools, enable the automation of the design simulation process, and facilitate analytic decision making. The design modules include multidiscipline design optimization, design of experiments, response surface approximation, and probabilistic (robust and reliability-based) analysis. The powerful workflow enables the execution of complex chains of design optimization, innovative algorithms determine the set of best possible solutions combining opposing objectives, and post-processing tools allows the user to perform sophisticated statistical analysis, data visualization and decision making.

"In today’s world, multidisciplinary approach is key for a successful design process. Designers are required to simultaneously consider multiple perspectives to determine the global optimal solution, facing an ever-increasing problem complexity,” commented OmniQuest President Juan Pablo Leiva. “With OmniQuest the process is streamlined by combining objectives relating to variables of different disciplines.”

EnginSoft USA helps companies identify where, when, and how simulation can make a difference to their business. They don't just select the best available combination of commercial software packages that fit clients' specific needs; they add value by showing companies how to use these products to achieve the best possible simulation model. When commercial products are not available, their engineers build custom modules to solve client's need. Collaboration matters, so to ensure the smooth integration of any custom module into the simulation model often requires EnginSoft’s engineering team to work closely with commercial software vendors.

“Our customers are companies that are looking to optimize their designs for performance, quality, and best use of resources,” stated Chris Wilkes, President, and CEO of EnginSoft USA. “OmniQuest, formerly VR&D (Vanderplaats R&D) have differentiated themselves by being product and technology focused, with an emphasis on high-quality, usability, and user experience. We are proud to be able to add optimization services and software to our portfolio.

EnginSoft engineers also have extensive experience and expertise in Multibody Dynamics and CFD consulting and have completed thousands of CAE projects completed across a broad range of industries that includes automotive, energy, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, civil and structural engineering, metals, machining and manufacturing, consumer goods and appliances, healthcare, and biomechanics, helping customers to leverage existing legacy and emerging simulation technologies.

Learn more at www.enginsoftusa.com.


About EnginSoft USA
EnginSoft USA supports companies in design process innovation, with extensive skills and highly qualified staff. We provide a wide range of software and services including effective, high-quality consulting, advanced training, development of ad hoc custom software, and research. www.enginsoftusa.com

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.