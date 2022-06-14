EnginSoft USA to Sponsor NAFEMS Americas Conference
FunctionBay and EnginSoft USA partner to sponsor engineering analysis and simulation focused conference
With over 250 highly qualified engineers worldwide we offer expertise in a variety of engineering analysis and simulation technologies including MBD, CFD, FEA, and more.”MCKINNEY, TX, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnginSoft USA, a leading Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) company, announced they would be supporting FunctionBay with their sponsorship of the NAFEMS Americas Conference from June 21-23, 2022, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.
— Chris Wilkes, President and CEO of EnginSoft USA
The NAFEMS Americas Regional Conference 2022 (NRC22 Americas) will bring together the leading visionaries, developers, and practitioners of CAE-related technologies in an open forum, to share experiences, discuss relevant trends, discover common themes, and explore future issues. FunctionBay and the team from EnginSoft USA will be exhibiting this year and will be demonstrating their innovative solutions, including RecurDyn multibody dynamics software and Particleworks CFD software at booth 404.
RecurDyn is a Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) software focused on Flexible Multibody Dynamics (MBD), with extended multiphysics capabilities. RecurDyn combines the power of an optimized recursive solver with superior contact technology, providing best-in-class simulation performances. The effectiveness of RecurDyn really comes out when approaching large-scale multibody models, including multiple contacts and flexible bodies.
Along with the powerful solver, RecurDyn features a natural Windows-based User Interface which is intuitive and easy to use, as well as a custom application development environment which enables users to automate complicated and/or tedious tasks.
By combining Particleworks with RecurDyn it is possible to simulate the fluid behavior in consideration of the motion of the mechanism according to reality. Sending the mechanical model behavior (position and velocity information) calculated by RecurDyn to Particleworks and returning the fluid simulation results (fluid force) from Particleworks back to RecurDyn, realizes a bidirectional coupling analysis of both motion and fluid.
Particleworks is one of the leading software for simulating the movement of fluids. The cutting-edge, particle-based simulator makes it easy to create and analyze 3D models in a variety of industrial contexts ‒ from oil sloshing and cooling for the automotive industry to mixing and kneading for medicine and plastics. With an intuitive interface, an ultra-fast solver, and powerful visualization tools, Particleworks gives you all the tools you need to analyze motion in order to optimize your engineering process.
“We are excited to sponsor NAFEMS Americas with FunctionBay, this conference covers a wide range of topics, addressing every aspect of engineering analysis and simulation,” stated Chris Wilkes, President and CEO of EnginSoft USA. “With over 250 highly qualified engineers worldwide we offer expertise in a variety of engineering analysis and simulation technologies including MBD, CFD, FEA, and more. Our team utilizes multi-disciplinary technologies so that engineers at every stage of a product cycle can get a clear picture of the impact that their specific part has on the whole project.”
EnginSoft engineers have extensive experience and expertise in Multibody Dynamics and CFD consulting and have completed thousands of CAE projects completed across a broad range of industries that includes automotive, energy, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, civil and structural engineering, metal machining and manufacturing, consumer goods and appliances, healthcare, and biomechanics, helping customers to leverage existing legacy and emerging simulation technologies.
In addition to visiting the booth, attendees will want to add the EnginSoft USA presentations to their agenda. On Tuesday, June 21, at 2:00 pm Nelson Woo will present “Simulation of Autonomous Obstacle Avoidance for Tracked Vehicles on Soft Soils.” He will discuss the results of a RecurDyn simulation of a tracked vehicle automatically avoiding obstacles while traveling over undulating terrain. The goal of the simulation was to evaluate the feasibility of performing this type of simulation, using a combination of commercial-off-the-shelf software to simulate the complex vehicle dynamics including soft soil interaction, control system interaction, and sensor performance.
On Wednesday, June 22, at 11:00 am James Crist will present “Implementation of Pressure Boundary Conditions for Particle CFD Methods.” The primary advantage of particle methods over traditional CFD methods, from a workflow perspective, is that they largely skip the preprocessing stage where significant effort can be spent simplifying geometry and generating a suitable mesh. He will be covering how to overcome the challenge of the particle methods typically implementing fewer boundary conditions than their mesh-based counterparts. This presentation will discuss how the MPS particle method implemented a pressure boundary condition while maintaining accuracy and stability.
To learn more and register visit: https://www.nafems.org/events/nafems/2022/nafems-americas-conference/.
About EnginSoft USA
EnginSoft USA supports companies in design process innovation, with extensive skills and highly qualified staff. We provide a wide range of software and services including effective, high-quality consulting, advanced training, development of ad hoc custom software, and research. www.enginsoftusa.com
About FunctionBay
FunctionBay, Inc. is a professional developer of Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) simulation software for the simulation of both flexible and rigid body dynamics. We create engineering solutions, provide sales, marketing, and consulting for CAE software. We are the world leaders in the development of simulation technology. Our customers cover a wide range of engineering disciplines, including automotive, shipbuilding, railway, office equipment, robots, heavy industry, and military vehicles and equipment. https://functionbay.com/en
