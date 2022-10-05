Supermodel Beverly Johnson, Laila Ali and Common Headline the Corporate Counsel of Women of Color Conference in Atlanta

Corporate Counsel Women of Color Corporate Counsel Women of Color Conference

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supermodel Beverly Johnson headlines at the Corporate Counsel of Women of Color Conference on October 5-8, 2022. The event celebrates its 18th annual Career Strategies Conference at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Atlanta, Georgia. Johnson, known for breaking ground as the first Black supermodel to grace the cover of Vogue and the French version of Elle magazine, personifies the strength and character that the Corporate Counsel of Women embodies.

Other celebrity notables include Hall of Fame Boxing Champion Laila Ali, who reigns in women's boxing with 21 knockouts. Today, this world-class athlete has expanded her empire to include hosting the Emmy Award-winning show Home Made Simple, which airs on OWN.

Attendees will also enjoy a fireside chat with Grammy, Emmy, and Oscar award-winning activist Common. Most known for his creative endeavors, Common is equally engaged in the community, using his unique platform to be a voice for the voiceless.

The conference kicks off on Wednesday with a series of power-packed sessions for corporate attorneys. Hundreds of legal eagles will learn from the top minds in the industry like:

* Shelita Stewart, partner at Hogan Lovells, where she advises her clients on compliance issues for mergers and acquisitions. Shelita, a Yale grad, has honed the art of the deal with her extensive resume working with the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

* Christina Swarns, Executive Director of the Innocence Project, is known for her decades of reforming the criminal justice system. Swarns is nationally known as one of the few Black women who ever argued before the Supreme Court.

* Craig Robison, Chief Diversity Officer at NBC Universal. The LA native is redefining the corporate structure to embrace diversity in the workforce. Robinson also leads Comcast's $100 million pledge to fight injustice and inequality.

* Judge Glenda Hatchet of the Judge Hatchett courtroom show and The Verdict. Judge Hatchett, who hails from the Peach state, was once known as the "100 Best and Brightest Black Women in Corporate America". During her time at Delta, "Hatchett became the airline's highest-ranking woman of color worldwide, serving as senior attorney and public relations manager."

These seasoned professionals and many others like Eric Lui of Citizen University and Heba Hamouda of Apple will share their mountain of influence and insights during the 3-day event.

Power-packed presentations include topics such as:

• Chief Legal Officer Symposium

• Chief Diversity Officer Summit

• Chief Compliance Officer Track

• Privacy and Cybersecurity Track

• Board-Readiness Boot Camp

• MBA for Lawyers

About CCWC: CCWC is an organization for Fortune 1000 female attorneys of color, led by Founder, President, and CEO Laurie N. Robinson Haden. CCWC was founded to promote advancement and career success for women attorneys of color and advocate for all aspects of global diversity in the legal workplace and profession. In the past 18 years, CCWC has grown from a group of ten to 5,000 members worldwide; all committed to "being the change [we] wish to see in the world" by developing initiatives to improve education and employment options for diverse individuals in the legal profession.

This October, more than 1,400 attorneys will participate in this year's hybrid conference, which will be virtual and in-person in Atlanta at the Hyatt Regency. The in-person event is sold out; however, tickets can still be purchased for the livestream at www.ccwomenofcolor.org.

For more information, contact: Laurie N. Robinson Haden - Founder, President, and CEO, Corporate Counsel Women of Color Email: info@ccwomenofcolor.gmail.com Telephone: (646) 483-8041 or log on to http://www.ccwomenofcolor.org.

