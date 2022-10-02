Williston Barracks / Retail Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1005362
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 15, 2022 approximately 1736 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs - Cambridge
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Jennifer Badger
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 23, 2022 the Vermont State Police began investigating a retail theft that took place on August 15, 2022 at the Kinney Drugs in Cambridge. Through the course of the investigation, Troopers determined Jennifer Badger, 32, of Fletcher, walked out of the store with several items, failing to pay for them. Badger was located and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/7/22 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.