Williston Barracks / Retail Theft

CASE#: 22A1005362

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: August 15, 2022 approximately 1736 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs - Cambridge

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Jennifer Badger

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 23, 2022 the Vermont State Police began investigating a retail theft that took place on August 15, 2022 at the Kinney Drugs in Cambridge. Through the course of the investigation, Troopers determined Jennifer Badger, 32, of Fletcher, walked out of the store with several items, failing to pay for them. Badger was located and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/7/22 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.