Update: Florida Medical Examiners Commission Hurricane Ian deaths

October 1, 2022

Tallahassee, Fla. – Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following autopsy after confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

There are now 44 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below.

Lake – 1

Sarasota – 3

Manatee – 1

Volusia – 5

Collier – 3

Lee – 30

Hendry – 1

Additional updates will be provided as they come in.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001

