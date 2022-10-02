Submit Release
Update: Florida Medical Examiners Commission Hurricane Ian deaths

October 1, 2022

Tallahassee, Fla. – Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following autopsy after confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

There are now 44 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below.

Lake – 1
Sarasota – 3
Manatee – 1
Volusia – 5
Collier – 3
Lee – 30
Hendry – 1

Additional updates will be provided as they come in. 

