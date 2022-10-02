St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #2, VCOR x 2, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4007690

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748 - 3111

DATE/TIME: 10/01/2022 2140 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mohawk Dr., Kingdom Rd, in East Burke, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #2, VCOR x 2, DLS

ACCUSED: Cole J. Hunter

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/01/2022 at approximately 2140 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for several violations on Mohawk Dr, in the town of East Burke, Vermont. The operator was identified as Cole Hunter (32) of Lyndon, Vermont. While speaking with Cole, Troopers observed several signs of alcohol impairment. Cole was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Cole was found to be Violating his Conditions of Release by operating a motor vehicle, and consuming alcohol, and was Criminal DLS. At the completion of the tests, Cole was released with a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court on October 17, 2022 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2, VCOR x 2, and DLS.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 17th, 2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.