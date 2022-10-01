Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 4900 Block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the 4900 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 9:09 am, the suspects approached an employee at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded money from the register. The employee complied. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle has a large dent in the driver’s side door. The vehicle had no tags on it. The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

