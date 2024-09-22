Submit Release
News Search

There were 117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,772 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for a Suspect Involved in Destruction of Property Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a suspect involved in a Destruction of Property offense in Northwest.

On Saturday, September 21, 2024, at approximately 8:23 a.m., the suspect defaced and destroyed property in the 1100 block of P Street, Northwest. The suspect intentionally damaged items and spray-painted offensive language on the property.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

CCN: 24146135

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Searching for a Suspect Involved in Destruction of Property Offense

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more