MPD Seeking Suspects in Northwest Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at approximately 12:33 a.m., two suspects approached the victims in 3100 block of 8th Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished a firearm and the demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects then stole the victim’s property before fleeing the scene.

The suspects were caught on nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24144563

###