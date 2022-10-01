Heather Flake, Host of Breakthrough Festival™ 2022 Key Note Speakers Breakthrough Festival™ 2022

Celebrating Life Coach University's 2nd Year Anniversary

One simple breakthrough can cause us to take actions that will completely change the trajectory of one's life. That is cool stuff.” — Heather Flake, Host of Breakthrough Festival™ 2022

LONDON, ENGLAND, October 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Coach University was established in 2020. Every year there is an annual event called the Breakthrough Festival™ where life coaches from all over the world come together to share stories of their own personal breakthroughs.

This year the Breakthrough Festival™ 2022 is on Monday October 3rd at 12pm noon Eastern US. This is a virtual event that is free to attend. RSVP for a free ticket here https://lifecoachuniversity.com/festival.

Heather Flake is the host of Breakthrough Festival™ 2022. Following are her answers to the following three questions “why are breakthroughs important?”, “what does it mean to you?”, and “why are you so passionate about breakthroughs?”

Q: “Why are breakthroughs important?

A: I believe breakthroughs are so important because they change the things you do, which changes what you get. When you have a breakthrough it is usually accompanied with motivation, invigoration and a new commitment to go after what you want. One simple breakthrough can cause us to take actions that will completely change the trajectory of one's life. That is cool stuff.

Q: “What does it mean to you?”

A: To me, a breakthrough means having a new idea or epiphany that I hadn't had before. To me it means a way is illuminated that wasn't before. It means a new idea, a new possibility, a new belief is born and that is so exciting to me.

Q: “Why are you so passionate about breakthroughs?”

A: I am so passionate about breakthroughs because I believe that they can change your life. Even if it is in a small way! Small incremental, and consistent changes over time lead up to an extraordinary life. The initial excitement that comes with a breakthrough is so exciting, but then returning to it and living by it for the time that it serves you is significant because it means you are in a different place then you were before. Breakthroughs to me, mean effort, they mean you are playing in the game of life, you are showing up and working toward evolving yourself, and that is something I am very passionate about.

For this upcoming Breakthrough Festival™ 2022 there will be six coaches from around the world coming together to share their own personal stories about their own breakthroughs. The line up of coaches are Norma Frahn, Chris Weals, Nancy Sawyer, Lani Kim, Jutta Jerlich, and Liz Cresci.

Norma Frahn is a life coach for weight loss who specializes in helping women create sustainable weight loss results through a holistic life-based approach that encompasses mind and body so that they can end the diet cycle forever and lose weight their way.

Chris Weals is a spiritual teacher and life coach who focuses on helping men with personal relationships.

Nancy Sawyer is a Certified Life Coach and the founder and facilitator of The Compass Club, which focuses on women supporting women in growth.

Lani Kim is an educator and life coach for moms. She focuses on guiding moms through taking ownership of their lives in all circumstances, without relying on other people or making others responsible for their emotions.

Jutta Jerlich is an Entrepreneurial Mentor & Collaboration Advocate. She loves to inspire people to collaborate and co-create and calls it the art of collaboration because she believes that we are here on earth to build solutions together.

Liz Cresci, a strategic growth coach, works with soon-to-be empty nesters who feel as though they put their lives on hold to raise their children.

Life Coach University is on a mission to coach millions more. Life coaches from around the world share their content on Life Coach University’s pay it forward platform. Dien Luu, Founder of Life Coach University invites anyone who attends the Breakthrough Festival™ 2022 or watches the replay to go and pay it forward in kindness or generosity in any way they want. This can be smiling at your friends, baking homemade cookies for your neighbour, planting a fruit tree in your garden, or donating an item to your favourite charity shop.