McCann's Roofing and Construction, a leading OKC roofing company, is opening its new office in Edmond

OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eric and Shay Brown's entrance into the construction industry was a whirlwind. In 2018, they got married, bought a house, and climbed the corporate ladder. Both had successful careers but often traveled and wanted to build a life together.Later that year, a business broker introduced them to Dave McCann of McCann's Roofing & Construction, and everything just clicked. McCann was retiring after 10 years and wanted to pass down his business to someone who would take care of his existing customers and grow the roofing company to the next level in the Oklahoma City and Edmond areas. The Browns were a perfect fit.Since then, the Browns have moved the business to a new, centrally located office and have expanded their product line with exciting new products.Eric says, "Roofing products have improved by leaps and bounds over the years. From impact-resistant shingles with rubber-like flexibility to shingles with built-in Scotchguard(R) protection to deter algae growth, it's an exciting time to be in the construction industry."Oklahoma building codes have also improved. There are new standards in place that improve the quality of a roof that was not required just a few years ago, ensuring a stronger, more solid structure.The Browns have also introduced 3D modeling to McCann's Roofing & Construction. Using HOVER, the software allows 'to-the-inch' accuracy on all exterior measurements, including all roofing, siding, skylights, windows, surface areas, and openings. Homeowners can try new finishes and colors in a precise 3D model of their home.Shay says, "It's easy to make changes before construction begins. Our customers really like to see a visual 3D model of their house. It's like a Chip and Joanna Gaines "Fixer Upper" experience."The most satisfying moments for the Browns come when they complete a large, complex project with multiple skills of work, and it goes smoothly, and the homeowner is thrilled with the results."We love it when we improve a home's exterior to the point where the homeowners feel like they have a completely new house. Giving our customers their dream house is what it's all about," says Eric.But the real secret to their success is their people.He says, "Having a great staff makes all the difference. We have a small team and each and every one of them really cares about our customers. Some Oklahoma City roofing companies are more interested in volume--get in and get out--and get so big that it's not personal to them anymore. On the flip side, there are little roofing companies that don't take the time to become educated about their products and processes. I like to say our company is the sweet spot in the middle."Shay agrees, "We are still Mom and Pop enough to really care about our customers and want the best for them. It's very important to us to take care of our customers."Today, Eric and Shay Brown opened a new office in Edmond. This new location will better serve customers across the Oklahoma City metro. The office is a completely remodeled popular gas station at the corner of W 15th St and S Kelly Ave in Edmond. Customers can visit the office to view 3D renderings, meet with the design and construction team and attend block parties held in the parking lot. With this latest addition, McCann's Roofing & Construction is excited to be a part of the community.

