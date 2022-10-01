**Update** Berlin Barracks / Burglary, Accessory After the Fact
**Update: Both firearms have been located and returned to the owner***
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3005587
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/30/2022 1820 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: County Rd, East Montpelier
VIOLATION: Burglary, Accessory After the Fact
ACCUSED: Michael Enman
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Yvonne Cadorette
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VIOLATION: Accessory After the Fact
VICTIM: Arthur Clark
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police were notified of a burglary at an address on County Rd in East Montpelier, VT. Troopers responded to the home and learned that Enman had forced entry into the residence and stolen two firearms. It was later discovered that Cadorette drove Enman to and from the home. Enman and Cadorette were located later in the evening. Cadorette was issued a citation for Accessory After the Fact. Enman was taken into custody for Burglary and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was subsequently released on a citation for Burglary.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: Enman 11/17/22 at 0830 hours. Cadorette 11/3/22 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Enman INCLUDED, Cadorette NONE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.