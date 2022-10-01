Updated Photos Suspect Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1300 Block of Half Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking that occurred on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in the 1300 block of Half Street, Southwest.

At approximately 7:39 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect grabbed the victim and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.