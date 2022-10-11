Forward Edge-AI, Inc., awarded Phase III SBIR contract by FEMA to transform procurement processes

FEMA defines the future of federal procurement transformation

SAN ANTONIO, TX, US, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (Forward Edge-AI) announced that it was awarded a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to introduce Blockchain, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence to help FEMA’s procurement team transform its processes and drive greater spending visibility, increase compliance, enhance accuracy, as well as achieve significant cost savings.

“With our SBIR-derived technology, FEMA will transform from a purchasing and sourcing organization into an innovator, integrator, and collaborator, streamlining disaster and humanitarian response, and driving overall performance for government IT management,” said Eric Adolphe, Forward Edge-AI’s CEO. “We’re honored to support FEMA’s mission which is to help people before, during, and after disasters.” “Given the intensity of climate-induced disasters, a modern procurement system is essential to enable FEMA and its partners meet this mission. Forward Edge-AI is well positioned to support the bold vision and ambitious goals of the 2022-2026 FEMA Strategic Plan, which includes equity in emergency management.”

Forward Edge-AI has partnered with Microsoft Corporation and Minority Serving Institutions Hampton University, Savannah State University, University of Guam, University of Hawaii, and the University of Texas, San Antonio. Forward Edge-AI also is leveraging SkillBridge, an upskilling program sponsored by the Department of Defense to help to transition service men and women with new career opportunities.

The SBIR Program is a highly competitive three-phase award system that provides qualified small business concerns with opportunities to propose innovative ideas that meet the specific research and research and development needs of the Federal Government.

Phase III Commercialization is for work that derives from, extends, or completes Research and Development (R&D) efforts under prior SBIR Phase I/II and enables a small business to pursue commercialization. Phase III work may be for products (including test and evaluation), production contracts, services, R&D or any combination thereof. There is no limit on the number, duration, type, or dollar value of a Phase III award. Agencies may enter into Phase III SBIR contracts, grants, or agreements at any time non-competitively with a Phase I or Phase II awardee.

Both the House and Senate voted to reauthorize the program for five years through the SBIR & STTR Extension Act of 2022.

About Forward Edge-AI:

Since its foundation in 2019, the goal of Forward Edge AI, Inc. is to become the dominant player in Artificial Intelligence and lead the revolution in augmenting edge technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI is led by Eric Adolphe, the first African American SBIR Tibbetts Award Winner.