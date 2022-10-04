HSI Acquires Safety Training Provider SafetySkills
HSI grows their online EHS training catalog and customer base to become one of the largest EHS training providers in the market.
Companies are looking for EHS training and software, mental health and wellness, DEI, technical skills development, and more. SafetySkills solidifies HSI’s position as a leader in the market. ”FRISCO, TX, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSI, a leader in Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS), compliance, and professional development solutions, announced today it has acquired leading e-learning provider SafetySkills. This acquisition adds to HSI’s growing library of online training content for safety, compliance, and employee development, and HSI’s mission to make the workplace safer and smarter.
— Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSI
SafetySkills brings more than 1,000 courses and over 1,700 customers into the HSI fold. Both HSI and SafetySkills have always had a focus on EHS professionals and the development of employees. In addition to training content, SafetySkills’ recently-released EHS system for small and medium sized businesses dovetails nicely into HSI’s Donesafe EHS platform to provide actionable solutions for incident management, audits and inspections, checklists, JSAs/JHAs, asset and document management, and more.
“This is a great outcome for the SafetySkills’ customer base, who can now take advantage of the larger suite of safety, compliance, and professional development offerings within the expansive catalog of HSI,” said Trey Greene, CEO of SafetySkills. “HSI’s values and standards for content and customer service are in line with how SafetySkills has done business for years. This will be an exciting partnership.”
SafetySkills offers a training catalog consisting of OSHA, EHS, and HR compliance courses available in more than 30 languages and dialects. Their customers range from small business to Fortune 100, with training courses designed for industries from manufacturing to retail to oil and gas, and more. And, like HSI, they have been recognized with multiple industry awards for both their content and software solutions.
“This acquisition helps solidify our approach to helping companies build a better work culture by introducing new content and solutions to further their environmental, health and safety goals,” said Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSI. “As businesses grow and evolve, they see the value of the whole-person approach to improving employee engagement which positively impacts the work environment. They are looking for a single-source partner with best-in-class solutions for EHS training and software, mental health and wellness, DEI, technical skills development, and more. Our acquisition of SafetySkills further solidifies HSI’s position as a leader in the market and allows us to provide more value to our clients.”
With this latest investment by Waud Capital Partners, HSI continues to invest in strategic acquisitions that further its mission of making workplaces safer and smarter, empowering employee development, and simplifying business compliance.
About HSI
HSI is your single-source partner for EHS, training, compliance, and professional development solutions. HSI provides integrated e-learning content, training solutions, and cloud-based software designed to enable your business to improve safety, operations, and employee development. Across all industries, HSI helps safety and technical managers, human resources, first responders, and operational leaders train and develop their workforce, keep workers safe, and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. HSI is a unique partner that offers a suite of cloud-based software solutions including learning management, safety management, chemical/SDS management, and more, integrated with content and training so businesses can not only monitor and manage multiple workflows in one system, but train employees via one partner. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.0 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com.
About SafetySkills
SafetySkills is a leading e-learning provider offering an extensive library of OSHA, EHS and HR compliant courses. Their outcome-based training and EHS management platform allows users to assign interactive compliance training, customize reporting, print completion certificates, complete and send various reports, conduct both preventive and investigative reviews, and much more. With in-house subject matter experts, instructional systems designers and content developers, the award-winning SafetySkills team has deployed more than 1,000 online safety training titles in multiple languages around the world. Learn more about their complete learning solution at www.safetyskills.com.
