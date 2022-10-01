Johnny Kollin Bags Award for Corporate Advisory in the Middle East Solar Energy Industry
Johnny Kollin, Founder of Várri Consultancy, holding his SolarQuarter Grand Masters Middle East Awards 2022 trophy.
Varun Gulati, Founder & CEO of FirstView Group, presents the award to Johnny Kollin, Founder & Managing Director of Várri Consultancy.
Várri Consultancy Founder Johnny Kollin was awarded ‘Excellence in Corporate Advisory Leadership’ at the SolarQuarter Grand Masters Middle East Awards 2022.
Meenakshi Shekhawat, Manager at FirstView Group, said, “Johnny Kollin has positioned himself as a risk management thought-leader and corporate advisor in the UAE.”
Johnny Kollin said, “I am proud and honoured to be among all these great industry leaders whom SolarQuarter has recognised. The renewable energy sector, particularly solar energy, has been one of the main sectors on which Várri Consultancy has focused over the last two years. Building on our experience in the financial services industry, we have progressively transferred risk management best practices and know-how to our clients, contributing to sustainable growth and greater attractiveness to investors.”
Nominations to the SolarQuarter Grand Masters Middle East Awards 2022 were open to all stakeholders in the Middle East solar sector. All nominees completed a questionnaire which served as input for evaluating their nominations. The SolarQuarter research team and its jury assessed the candidates based on the submitted questionnaire and additional information gathered independently from publicly available sources. Lastly, the jury decided on the winners based on several criteria for each award category.
About SolarQuarter
SolarQuarter is the largest solar energy sector media in Asia-Pacific & Africa, with an annual reach of more than 500,000 industry professionals. It is a division of FirstView Group – one of the world’s leading business information companies.
About Várri Consultancy
Várri Consultancy is a modern and independent consulting boutique specialising in strategy, risk, and governance advisory. Várri Consultancy provides reliable solutions that build trust in a time of uncertainty and fundamental world changes. The focus is on economic, societal, and environmental sustainability to create more stable and long-term opportunities for all stakeholders.
