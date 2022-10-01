Submit Release
Johnny Kollin Bags Award for Corporate Advisory in the Middle East Solar Energy Industry

Johnny Kollin holding his SolarQuarter Grand Masters Middle East Awards 2022 trophy.

Johnny Kollin, Founder of Várri Consultancy, holding his SolarQuarter Grand Masters Middle East Awards 2022 trophy.

Varun Gulati and Johnny Kollin holding an award trophy on stage.

Varun Gulati, Founder & CEO of FirstView Group, presents the award to Johnny Kollin, Founder & Managing Director of Várri Consultancy.

An award badge that reads "SolarQuarter Grand Masters Middle East Awards 2022" overlayed on a background of a desert landscape.

SolarQuarter Grand Masters Awards 2022 Digital Badge.

Várri Consultancy Founder Johnny Kollin was awarded ‘Excellence in Corporate Advisory Leadership’ at the SolarQuarter Grand Masters Middle East Awards 2022.

I am proud and honoured to be among all these great industry leaders SolarQuarter has recognised.”
— Johnny Kollin, Founder of Várri Consultancy
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SolarQuarter – a division of FirstView Group – recognised and honoured top leaders and companies in the Middle East solar industry during the Leadership Summit Middle East 2022 held on 26 September in Dubai, UAE. Johnny Kollin, Founder of Dubai-based boutique consulting firm Várri Consultancy, received the SolarQuarter Grand Masters Middle East Award in the category ‘Excellence in Corporate Advisory Leadership’.

Meenakshi Shekhawat, Manager at FirstView Group, said, “Johnny Kollin has positioned himself as a risk management thought-leader and corporate advisor in the UAE.”

Johnny Kollin said, “I am proud and honoured to be among all these great industry leaders whom SolarQuarter has recognised. The renewable energy sector, particularly solar energy, has been one of the main sectors on which Várri Consultancy has focused over the last two years. Building on our experience in the financial services industry, we have progressively transferred risk management best practices and know-how to our clients, contributing to sustainable growth and greater attractiveness to investors.”

Nominations to the SolarQuarter Grand Masters Middle East Awards 2022 were open to all stakeholders in the Middle East solar sector. All nominees completed a questionnaire which served as input for evaluating their nominations. The SolarQuarter research team and its jury assessed the candidates based on the submitted questionnaire and additional information gathered independently from publicly available sources. Lastly, the jury decided on the winners based on several criteria for each award category.


About SolarQuarter

SolarQuarter is the largest solar energy sector media in Asia-Pacific & Africa, with an annual reach of more than 500,000 industry professionals. It is a division of FirstView Group – one of the world’s leading business information companies.


About Várri Consultancy

Várri Consultancy is a modern and independent consulting boutique specialising in strategy, risk, and governance advisory. Várri Consultancy provides reliable solutions that build trust in a time of uncertainty and fundamental world changes. The focus is on economic, societal, and environmental sustainability to create more stable and long-term opportunities for all stakeholders.

Johnny Kollin
Várri Consultancy
+971 4 401 8471
hello@varri.com

Johnny Kollin Bags Award for Corporate Advisory in the Middle East Solar Energy Industry

