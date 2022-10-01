“The decision by the Russian Federation to formally annex the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson violates international law and the UN Charter. The sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected.”
. . . . .
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
1 OCTOBER 2022
You just read:
MFA Spokesperson Comments on the Annexation of Occupied Ukrainian Regions into Russia
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.