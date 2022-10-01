Calexico Agents Arrest an Individual with Homicide Conviction

CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an undocumented individual with multiple prior convictions including homicide.

On September 17, at approximately 6:38 a.m., agents apprehended a group of four individuals who illegally entered the United States through the New River, in the city of Calexico. It was determined that none of the individuals had proper documentation to be legally present in the U.S. The individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.

Record checks revealed that one of the individuals, a 72-year-old male, Peruvian national, had extensive criminal history with multiple felony and misdemeanor convictions. This individual was previously convicted for 2nd degree homicide-willful kill out of Miami Dade County, Florida. This individual was also previously ordered to be removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge.

U.S. Border Patrol will reinstate this individual’s prior order of removal. The three other individuals will be processed accordingly.

“Well, the good residents of Miami Dade County can rest easier tonight that another convicted killer was denied entry into our country by Border Patrol Agents” said Gregory Bovino, Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro Sector. “Events at our nation’s borders have consequences for all areas of our country as this critical apprehensions attests.”

For all news, information, and updates related to the El Centro Border Patrol Sector, follow us on Facebook Twitter and Instagram. Visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

