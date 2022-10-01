Tony J. Selimi Hits 8 Amazon Best-Seller Lists & Receives the World Recognized Quilly® Award for The Unfakeable Code®
Tony J. Selimi Receiving QuillyⓇ Award for his #1 Internationally best-selling book, The Unfakeable Code®
The award is presented to authors for being named to an internationally recognized best-seller list at The Beverly Hilton Annual Golden Gala in Hollywood.
The worldview developed here transcends science, dogma, and belief, giving readers a new code to reconnect with their authentic individual and the Divine.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London internationally best-selling author, professional speaker, personal and professional development authority, filmmaker and founder of TJS Cognition, Tony Jeton Selimi, received the 2022 Best Sellers Quilly® Award from the National Academy of Best Selling Authors for his #1 Internationally best-selling book, The Unfakeable Code®. He is well-known for his TEDx talk Technological Armageddon: A Wake-Up Call which has over one million views, Living My Illusion: The Truth Hurts documentary available to watch on Amazon Prime, The Truth About Reading Documentary: The Invisible Crisis Hiding In Plain Sight, and Into Your Divinity, a new documentary series that tells life-coaching transformational stories that inspire people to become successful in all aspects of life including family, education, work, and community service. Selimi is the Author of several multi-award-winning books, including A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, Fit for Purpose #3, The Unfakeable Code®, Novum#10, and A Path to Excellence, read by millions of readers.
— Dr. John Demartini, World Renown Human Behavior Expert, Philosopher
He is being presented this award for his commitment, dedication, and writing of this masterpiece at such a crucial time in hist; Thishis is a well-researched, skilfully written book redefining the healthy body-mind-soul connection. It is filled with lessons on mental, emotional and physical health consequences of inauthentic living and biased thinking. He makes a case for taking off the masks we show to the world and living, leading, and loving authentically. And how objectivity promotes growth, inner freedom, meaningful work, success in all critical areas of life and much more. The Author writes confidently and in crisp and upbeat prose, connecting with readers through a conversational tone and sharing real-life examples and experiences that drive the message home to readers in a compelling manner.
The Unfakeable Code®, released in 2021, reached best-seller status on eight Amazon lists:
#1 Business Motivation Skills
#1 Small Business and Entrepreneurship
#1 Business Leadership Skills
#1 Business Leadership
#1 Leadership & Motivation
#1 Entrepreneurship
#1 New Age Thought & Practice
#1 Success Self-Help
Tony Jeton Selimi has a compelling message for contemporary readers; it is hard to ignore the confident voice and the convincing statement of the book. The Unfakeable Code©: Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms is one of those rare books that transform lives —easy to read and packed with beautiful insights you want to read over and over.
You'll Discover How To:
• Handle Judgments and Rejections Easily and Learn To Be Comfortable In Your Skin
• Stop Being a People-pleaser, Breakthrough Self-deception, and Start Honouring Your Truth
• Take back control of your reactions to stressful situations and learn to Use Your Emotions Intelligently
• Manage Negative Self-Talk (and Turn Fear Into a Powerful Motivator)
• Infuse Your Life With a Limitless Sense of Freedom, Purpose, and Untapped Potential
And More!
He shares the everyday challenges people and his clients have and the factors they need to consider to ensure their personal, relationship, career, business, and financial situations allow them to unleash their power, lead authentically and live freely on their terms. In a recent interview with Illyria, the Albanian-American Newspaper Selimi states, "I take great joy in assisting my clients to create a detailed life and business empowerment plan and strategy for the kind of future that gives them peace of mind and guides them on the path toward living their dream life."
A portion of the royalties earned from The Unfakeable Code®, Selimi anonymously donates to various charities dedicated to raising awareness on various societal issues.
About the Author
Tony J. Selimi is an award-winning author, filmmaker, transformational life strategist and business coach specializing in human behaviour and maximizing people's ever-evolving potential, power and purpose. He holds a series of qualifications, spent over thirty years in cross-disciplinary research, led and managed large-scale technology upgrades and digital transformation programmes, and delivered over 25,000 coaching and training hours, making him a well-sought cognition expert, speaker, and personal coach by leaders, business owners, A-List celebrities, royals, politicians, CEO, doctors, scientists, and entrepreneurs to name a few. His vast life experience in CBT, NLP, Life Coaching, psychology, spirituality, engineering, business growth, wealth building and technology knowledge has landed him regular appearances on global television, radio, and podcast stations, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CNN, Oxygen TV, Klan TV, SKY, etc. Recently, Tony J. Selimi also received the Reader's Choice and NYC Big Book Awards.
The Unfakeable Code® is available in hardback (£21.90), Audiobook (£18.29), and ebook (£13.99) at all good bookshops, online retailers, and Author's website.
224 pages, hardcover
ISBN 978-3991073857
Publication date: 2021
To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the Author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the Author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U
Guidebook (Motivation, Leadership, and Business, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit)
The National Academy of Best Selling Authors awards Tony J. Selimi with a Quilly® Award for his #1 best-selling book, The Unfakeable Code®