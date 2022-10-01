Community Alert: Card Skimmers

(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department has recently been made aware of 3 card skimmers being located at convenience stores in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th Districts. These skimmers have been collected for evidence and the investigation is on-going with the Financial Crimes Unit.

Before making a transaction, it is important to be mindful of the below tips:

Make sure the device isn’t able to be moved or budges when touched

Compare your machine to the one next to you, if applicable

Check the alignment of the card reader and the panel underneath it

Look inside of the card reader before inserting your card

If you see or suspect a card skimmer, please contact police immediately at 911

Notify your bank immediately if you suspect you have been a victim of card skimming

If you or someone you know is a victim of card skimming, please contact our Financial Crimes Unit at 202-727-4159. If you have any information about these card skimmers or the individual/s responsible, please contact our 24-hour Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

