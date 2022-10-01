Submit Release
Asphalt Crack Sealing Projects Scheduled in Northwest South Dakota

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
Contact: Jim Dorfschmidt, Transportation Project Manager, 605-892-2872

 

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says asphalt crack sealing projects will begin on routes in northwestern South Dakota beginning the week of Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. The crack seal will begin on S.D. Highway 34 with U.S. Highway 85, north of Belle Fourche to follow. 

A second crew will also begin work on S.D. Highway 20, from 12 miles east of Buffalo to Prairie City, with S.D. Highway 79 (Ludlow Road to the North Dakota state line) to follow.

A third section on U.S. Highway 212 from Maurine to Faith will receive crack seal treatment, as crews continue.

Each section will take approximately one-two weeks to complete. 

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

The prime contractor on the $285,000 project is Highway Improvement Inc. of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall completion for all projects is Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

 

