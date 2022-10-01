Submit Release
FW: Berlin Barracks / Burglary, Accessory After the Fact

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3005587

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice                     

STATION: Berlin Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/30/2022 1820 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: County Rd, East Montpelier

VIOLATION: Burglary, Accessory After the Fact  

 

ACCUSED: Michael Enman                                         

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Yvonne Cadorette

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VIOLATION: Accessory After the Fact

 

VICTIM: Arthur Clark

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police were notified of a burglary at an address on County Rd in East Montpelier, VT. Troopers responded to the home and learned that Enman had forced entry into the residence and stolen two firearms. It was later discovered that Cadorette drove Enman to and from the home.  Enman and Cadorette were located later in the evening.  Cadorette was issued a citation for Accessory After the Fact.  Enman was taken into custody for Burglary and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing.  He was subsequently released on a citation for Burglary.  

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: Enman 11/17/22 at 0830 hours.  Cadorette 11/3/22 @ 0830 hours      

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Enman INCLUDED,  Cadorette NONE

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

