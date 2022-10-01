Maryland State Police Seeks Assistance Locating Missing Harford County Girl

September 30, 2022

(BEL AIR, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate a girl who has been missing since Monday in Harford County.

At about 11 p.m. on Monday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the Arrow Center, located in the 2400 block of Creswell Road in Bel Air, Maryland, for a report of a missing child. The child is identified as 16-year-old Kiera Anais Sidibe. She is described as Black, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black leggings.

Sidibe may be staying with friends in the Northern District of Baltimore City. If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, please contact the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101. The reference case number is 22-MSP-037511.

Kiera Anais Sidibe

###

CONTACT: Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack, 410-879-2101