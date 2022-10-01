The Saco Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year old Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco. Deborah lives at 30 South Street and has not been heard from since Monday, September 25, 2022. Deborah who has had some mental health issues posted on Facebook she was in the Portland area, possibly at the Oxford Street Shelter but she has not been seen or located. Deborah is a white female, 5’ 04”, 150lbs. with red hair and blue eyes. Her clothing is unknown. If you see Deborah or have any information please call the Saco Police Department at 207.284.4535.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.