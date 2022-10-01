The Saco Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year old Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco. Deborah lives at 30 South Street and has not been heard from since Monday, September 25, 2022. Deborah who has had some mental health issues posted on Facebook she was in the Portland area, possibly at the Oxford Street Shelter but she has not been seen or located. Deborah is a white female, 5’ 04”, 150lbs. with red hair and blue eyes. Her clothing is unknown. If you see Deborah or have any information please call the Saco Police Department at 207.284.4535.

