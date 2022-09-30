Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect In Dorchester Co.  Homicide

September 30, 2022

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police on Thursday arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that occurred earlier this month in Dorchester County.

The suspect, Geett Cornish, 30, of Cambridge, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony, illegal possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition and related charges. Investigators with the Maryland State Police State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Cornish on Thursday without incident in Annapolis, Maryland. He was transported to the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack for processing.

The shooting was initially reported at about 3:05 p.m. on Sept. 20. According to investigators, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue in Cambridge, Maryland. Cambridge Police officers canvased the area and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue.

The victim was identified as Kevin Dwayne Raeford, 20, of Salisbury, Maryland. Investigators said he had been shot. The Cambridge Police Department secured the scene and requested that the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit handle the investigation. Raeford’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, where is death was ruled a homicide.

No other injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the shooting. The Dorchester County State’s Attorney responded to the scene and was briefed on the investigation. Investigators believe Raeford was targeted and there is no additional threat to the community.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Maryland State Police at 443-480-6818.

Geett Cornish

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov