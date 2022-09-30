Submit Release
IFTM Bachelor' s Degree Programmes (English medium) now open for applications

MACAU, September 30 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) is committed to cultivating talent in the tourism and service industries by offering a wide range of undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degree programmes as well as professional training programmes. The Bachelor's Degree Programmes (English medium) are now open to local candidates who have good academic performance, public examination results, recommendation from their high school principals, or meet other application requirements. Applicants may apply for the programmes by interview or direct admission before the deadline of 16 December. Scholarships are available for eligible students. For more information, please visit https://www.iftm.edu.mo/admission or scan the QR code.

With a focus on both theory and practice, the updated Bachelor's Degree Programmes feature some of the most up-to-date courses to provide students with a better learning experience. A firm theoretical foundation, combined with practicum and internship experience, paves the way for further postgraduate studies or future career.

IFTM is a globally recognised institution of higher education in tourism, ranking first in Macao, third in Asia and 23rd worldwide in the QS 2022 World University Rankings in the subject of Hospitality and Leisure Management. In addition, it is the world’s first higher education institution to pass and receive reaccreditation of the International Quality Review (IQR) by UK’s Quality Assurance Agency (UKQAA). In 2000, IFTM became the first UNWTO.TedQual Certification System accredited institute and now boasts the largest number of accredited bachelor's degree programmes in the world.

For any enquiries, please contact the Admission and Registration Division at 8598-1495 or via email admission@iftm.edu.mo.

