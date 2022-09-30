ICYMI: Florida Response to Hurricane Ian Continues

September 30, 2022





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – This morning, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Hurricane Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell. Today, Governor DeSantis is traveling to Fort Myers and St. Augustine to survey the damage. Full remarks are available here.

There are currently 42,000 linemen responding to the more than 1.9 million reported power outages. They have already restored power to more than 700,000 accounts in Southwest Florida.

First Lady Casey DeSantis also announced that donations have poured in to the Florida Disaster Fund, surpassing $10 million in just 24 hours of being activated. The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to our communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with public, private, and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

The Federal Government has also added the following counties to the major disaster declaration, meaning they will receive individual assistance and category A (debris removal) funding at 100% for 30 days: Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Polk.

The state website for reporting missing persons related to Hurricane Ian is missing.fl.gov. If you need to report a missing person, fill out the form on behalf of “Someone Else.” You can also fill out the form on behalf of yourself if communications are limited.

Full updates on the state’s preparation and response efforts can be found here.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol’s (FHP) response efforts include:

FHP has deployed mobile command centers to the State Emergency Operations Center and southwest Florida to provide enhanced communication capabilities and additional resources.

More than 1,700 sworn FHP members are available to assist with enhanced response efforts.

FHP has activated 12-hour Alpha, Bravo shifts for more than 750 Troopers across the Florida gulf coast.

FHP has deployed approximately 151 of the 330 identified Quick Response Force Troopers to affected areas to aid search and rescue efforts.

FHP is strategically utilizing high-water rescue vehicles to aid search and rescue and damage assessment efforts.

FHP has strategically placed its fixed-wing aircraft to monitor traffic routes and to aid search and rescue and damage assessment efforts.

FHP has deployed its unmanned aerial vehicle teams to assist in search and rescue and damage assessment efforts.

FHP Regional Communications Centers are preparing to perform take-over services for other impacted FHP dispatch centers to ensure all state law enforcement officers continue to receive dispatch services.

FHP has provided liaisons to affected county emergency operations centers.

FHP encourages motorists to report disabled vehicles or dangerous driving conditions to *FHP (*347).

FLHSMV is preparing 5 Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobile units deploy to provide no-fee driver license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, and vessel registrations and titles to impacted individuals.

FLHSMV driver license and motor vehicle service center closures can be found here.

FLHSMV has issued Emergency Order 092422, which: Waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief; and Waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.



