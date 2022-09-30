Submit Release
Recipient of Trust Assets May Maintain Litigation Brought by the Settlor

A lawsuit brought by a concert promoter against a Malibu attorney, with the litigation rights assigned by the plaintiff to a trust, may be maintained after the plaintiff’s death by the recipient of the trust assets, Div. Four of this district’s Court of Appeal decided Friday, declaring that this does not violate the rule against the assignment of malpractice actions.

