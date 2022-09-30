A lawsuit brought by a concert promoter against a Malibu attorney, with the litigation rights assigned by the plaintiff to a trust, may be maintained after the plaintiff’s death by the recipient of the trust assets, Div. Four of this district’s Court of Appeal decided Friday, declaring that this does not violate the rule against the assignment of malpractice actions.
You just read:
Recipient of Trust Assets May Maintain Litigation Brought by the Settlor
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.