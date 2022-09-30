CANADA, September 30 - Released on September 30, 2022

A public inquest into the death of Curtis McKenzie will be held October 31 to November 4, 2022, at the Coronet Hotel at 3551 - 2nd Avenue West in Prince Albert.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

McKenzie, 27, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert on February 26, 2020. Medical personnel responded and transported him to the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert. McKenzie was pronounced deceased on March 9, 2020.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Tim Hawryluk will preside at the inquest.

