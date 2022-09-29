Senate Resolution 347 Printer's Number 1945
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of September 2022 as "National Spinal Cord
Injury Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Approximately 17,000 spinal cord injuries occur in
the United States each year; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 294,000 Americans, including 40,000
veterans, have spinal cord injuries; and
WHEREAS, Spinal cord injuries often result in paralysis of
either the lower body, paraplegia, or the upper and lower body,
quadriplegia; and
WHEREAS, Spinal cord injuries often can cause respiratory
illness, sleep apnea, a form of high blood pressure known as
autonomic dysreflexia, inability to regulate body temperature,
chronic pain and impaired use of bladder, bowel and reproductive
organs; and
WHEREAS, Spinal cord injury may increase an individual's risk
for osteoporosis, obesity, high cholesterol and diabetes, making
physical activity especially important to the physical and
