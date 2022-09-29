Submit Release
Senate Resolution 347 Printer's Number 1945

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1945

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

347

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, BROWNE, HUGHES, MUTH,

FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, MARTIN, BARTOLOTTA, KANE, HUTCHINSON,

DILLON, HAYWOOD, SCAVELLO, COMITTA, STEFANO, STREET, COSTA,

MASTRIANO AND BREWSTER, SEPTEMBER 29, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 29, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of September 2022 as "National Spinal Cord

Injury Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Approximately 17,000 spinal cord injuries occur in

the United States each year; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 294,000 Americans, including 40,000

veterans, have spinal cord injuries; and

WHEREAS, Spinal cord injuries often result in paralysis of

either the lower body, paraplegia, or the upper and lower body,

quadriplegia; and

WHEREAS, Spinal cord injuries often can cause respiratory

illness, sleep apnea, a form of high blood pressure known as

autonomic dysreflexia, inability to regulate body temperature,

chronic pain and impaired use of bladder, bowel and reproductive

organs; and

WHEREAS, Spinal cord injury may increase an individual's risk

for osteoporosis, obesity, high cholesterol and diabetes, making

physical activity especially important to the physical and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

